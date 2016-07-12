BacTech Commences Drilling on Telamayu Tailings

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, CANADA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/07/16 -- BacTech Environmental Corporation ("BacTech" or the "Company"), (CSE: BAC)(CSE: BAC.CN)(OTC PINK: BCCEF) today announced that drilling began December 6th on the Antiguo tailings located at Telamayu, Bolivia.

Drilling on the Antiguo tailings pile will consist of holes drilled to an anticipated depth of 8 metres. Holes will be drilled on a 20 metre by 20 metre grid pattern to provide complete coverage of the tailings. Continuous sampling of the tailings material will be undertaken, with the samples analyzed for the main metallic elements of copper, silver and tin (minor gold), as well as sulphur, arsenic, etc.

Tailings material will also be sent to the Universidad Tecnica de Oruro for metallurgical testing under the supervision of Dr. Ing. Antonio Salas and MSc. Ing. Octavio Hinojosa, working in conjunction with Florent Baril, Bumigeme's chief metallurgist. The drill program is being overseen on-site by local Bolivian geologists, under the supervision of Bumigeme Inc. of Montreal, Canada, with drilling services provided by Bolivia-based Leduc Drilling.

Company Profile

BacTech Environmental Corporation holds the perpetual, exclusive, royalty-free rights to use the patented BACOX bioleaching technology for the reclamation of tailings and mining waste materials. The Company's principle focus is a high- grade silver/copper tailings project called Antiguo, located in Telamayu, Bolivia, in association with COMIBOL, the state mining group. The Company signed an MOU with Duran Ventures Inc. to explore the viability of building a BACOX plant in Peru to treat high-grade gold/arsenic ores. Investigation has begun to identify similar opportunities in Ecuador. The Company continues to field enquiries globally with respect to additional opportunities for remediation, including licensing transactions for the technology.

BacTech Environmental Corporation

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information", which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to future tailings sites, sampling or other investigations of tailing sites, the Company's ability to make use of infrastructure around tailings sites or operating performance of the Company and its projects. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward- looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and the Company disclaims, other than as required by law, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, results, future events, circumstances, or if management's estimates or opinions should change, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Shares outstanding 55,618,944

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or the accuracy of the contents of this release.

Contacts:



BacTech Environmental Corporation

Ross Orr

President & CEO

416-813-0303 ext 222







Bill Mitoulas

Investor Relations

416-837-7147





More information:

http://www.bactechgreen.com



