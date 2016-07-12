Proove Biosciences Unveils First Precision Medicine Genetic Test for Painful TMJ Disorder

Proove Launches the Only Commercially Available Genetic Analysis Offering Personalized Medical Treatment Recommendations for TMD Sufferers and Insights Into Contributing Causes of Orofacial Pain

(firmenpresse) - IRVINE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/07/16 -- the Healthcare Decision Company, is pleased to announce the introduction of its unprecedented test, designed to assist clinicians help treat patients with the difficult-to-treat, painful condition known as of temporomandibular joint disorder (TMD) -- which currently affects millions of Americans. This latest news marks Proove Biosciences' next stride forward in using evidence-based and scientifically proven solutions to improve outcomes for patients, providers and insurers alike.

"With such an abundance of Americans suffering from the painful symptoms of TMD, dentists, pain physicians and oral surgeons are lacking ways of diagnosing and treating suffering patients," says Brian Meshkin, founder and CEO of Proove Biosciences. "Building off of the incredible work done by patient advocates, academic researchers, and the largest NIH-funded prospective study in chronic pain, we are honored to partner with these experts to launch Proove TMD Profile, which will undoubtedly aid patients and clinicians by analyzing DNA markers and recommending the most appropriate treatment based on scientific evidence."

Proove TMD Profile helps clinicians understand the underlying mechanisms involved in TMD pain, including genetic variants in the adrenergic and serotonergic pathways, as well as patient self-reported stress and tender points to provide personalized insights into the pathways involved in each individual patient's case. Meanwhile, it also offers clinicians the ability to pinpoint individualized treatment solutions.

According to the National Institute of Dental and Craniofacial Research, temporomandibular joint disorder affects 10 million Americans. While the exact causes of TMD are still unknown, the major symptom of TMD is pain and, as such, it tends to co-occur with other pain conditions, including fibromyalgia and chronic fatigue syndrome.

"A couple months ago, Proove presented data and product details at the annual scientific meeting of the TMJ Association. It was exciting to see the translational clock ring in its final hour, as all of the efforts which started with patient advocates, and leading researchers, now materializes in a commercially-available precision medicine profile supported by published evidence to help patients get the treatment they need," explains Dr. Ashley Brenton, Associate Director of Research & Development with Proove.

In a recent report published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, Harvard researchers discovered that dentists are among the leading prescribers of opioid analgesics, particularly for surgical tooth extractions. The most revealing aspect of the study was that the highest number of opioid painkiller prescriptions went to teenagers aged 14 to 17 years old, closely followed by young adults 18 to 24 years. TMJ disorder and other forms of orofacial pain are often treated by dentists, orthodontists, and oral maxillofacial surgeons. Yet, without knowing or understanding certain genetic factors, such as predispositions to addiction, many professionals are unfortunately putting their patients at risk for abuse. In fact, the American Dental Association reported that dentistry is responsible for prescribing 12 percent of all instant-release opioids that contribute to the nationwide epidemic. But thanks to the recent advancements in the world of genetic testing, personalized medicine, and bioinformatics technology, this is a problem that dentistry can finally address.

Equipped with the commercial license to resulting data of the National Institute of Health's largest prospective clinical studies on TMD (OPPERA), Proove Biosciences has effectively pioneered a technological upgrade to genetic testing and personalized medicine in the world of orofacial pain. By using evidence-based and patent-protected healthcare decision tools, Proove Biosciences provides clinicians the much-needed ability to evaluate pain perception, assess opioid use disorder risk before treatment, and identify personalized treatment options to those suffering from TMD. Tackling opioid abuse through preventative measures represents a truly innovative step forward in addressing our national epidemic.

To learn more about Proove Biosciences, visit . With media inquiries, please contact Leslie Licano at or (949)-733-8679.

: -- the Healthcare Decision Company -- is the commercial and educational leader in the research, investigation and development of patent-protected tests that combine genetic and clinical data into reports to help physicians to individualize -- and optimize -- medicine selection and dosing. Supported by leading medical experts and institutions across the globe, the reports facilitate objective decision-making to improve outcomes for patients, providers and insurers. Backed by science and driven by data, Proove is revolutionizing individualized medicine. With a patented bioinformatics platform that delivers therapy-defining information that allows prescribers to evaluate pain tolerance, assess patient drug metabolism, predict response and immunity to opioid and non-opioid pain medication, and identify risk for dependence and addiction, Proove provides the most technologically advanced solutions to enable accurate and evidence-based medical decision-making rather than "trial-and-error" approaches. Proove helps reduce the risk of treatment failure, decrease costs to insurers and relieve society of the emotional and financial burdens associated with addiction and other avoidable consequences. For more information, please visit or call toll free 855-PROOVE-BIO (855-776-6832).

