China Bilingual Technology & Education Inc. Becomes Capstone Technologies Group Inc.

(firmenpresse) - IRVINE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/07/16 -- Representatives from (OTC PINK: CBLY) and announced this week that they completed the merging of the two companies on 12/6/2016, resulting in

is currently a leading force in Language Technology with offices in China and the US while 's expertise lies in manufacturing industrial and consumer products. The merger has come about in order to streamline our business focus to take advantage of the current business environment.

has been focused on bilingual and language technology for over 20 years. Our bilingual platform has helped thousands in international businesses, with the main focus on the US. As of late we have seen the demand for fiber optic cabling in the more remote parts of Asia, to not only bring basic Internet and cell phone service, but to also help international commerce. To be part of this demand we searched the world looking for a manufacturer of fiber optic cabling and realized that it is very scarce. Once we found Capstone Inc.'s subsidiary, American Fiber Optics Group Inc., we knew they would be a perfect fit, as they had the capital to complete the projects we had initiated.

brings two wholly owned companies into the new company; and Both of these companies will act as wholly owned subsidiaries of

is a Natural Premium Artesian Alkaline Water producer and bottling company. Avita is sourced from a protected and preserved aquifer located in Michigan's Au Sable Forest. Avita produces a healthy, eco-socially responsible naturally high alkaline water product that meets the requirements for certification for any state in which the product is to be distributed. Additionally, this Natural Premium Artesian Alkaline Water is a 3-time winner of the prestigious award for taste from Berkeley Springs International Water Tastings.

is in the process of establishing a facility in the continental United States for the purposes of manufacturing and selling ultra-high quality optical fiber cable. Due to the increased demand for high speed Internet, cable television and cell phone networks, there has been a resultant sustained high growth in the worldwide optical fiber cable market. Currently, the USA is the largest fiber optics consumer in the world, with the Asia-Pacific market poised to experience the highest growth rate by 2019, contributing to a total worldwide market that is expected to surpass $3 billion at that time.

The industry has been driven by increasing demand on information networks including 4G/LTE, high speed Internet and fiber to businesses and residential locations. American Fiber Optics Group, Inc. will use a combination of internal manufacturing and outsourcing to provide complete solutions to network service providers in the form of completed, installed optical fiber cable and continue to grow its manufacturing capacity to satisfy increased market demand.

The new company, will begin doing business December 6, 2016. Clinton L. Stokes III will be the new CEO and the corporate headquarters will be located at 30 N. Gould Street, Suite 4000, Sheridan, WY 82801. Ph. 888-676-4138.

This press release may contain forward looking statements and or observations which are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that involve risks as well as uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected, including statements related to the amount and timing of expected revenues as well as any payment of dividends on our stock, statements related to our financial performance, expected income, distributions, and future growth for upcoming quarterly and annual periods. These risks and uncertainties include but not limited to information as contained within the Company's most current quarterly reports, annual reports, and or other such filings as may be accessed through the OTCBB website. Furthermore, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any such forward looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. We have incurred and will continue to incur significant expenses in our expansion of our existing as well as new product lines noting there is no assurance that we will generate enough revenues to offset those costs. Additional product offerings may expose us to additional legal and regulatory costs and unknown exposure(s) based upon the variables as associated with the general business channel we are operating in, the impact of which cannot be predicted at this time including risks as associated with our product and recent FDA pronouncements. Additionally, our 1-A registration statement will generate additional free trading shares to the marketplace at a pre-determined price which may impact our share pricing within the OTC marketplace in a manner that we cannot predict.

Capstone Technologies Group, Inc.

(888) 676-4138

