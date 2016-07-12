       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
/ Mining & Metals


Metalla (Formerly Excalibur Resources) Commences Trading Under New Symbol in Canada (MTA) and on the OTCQB (EXCFD)

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/07/16 -- Metalla Royalty and Streaming Ltd. ("Metalla" or the "Company") (CSE: MTA)(CSE: MTA.CN)(OTCQB: EXCFD)(FRANKFURT: X9CN) is pleased to announce that the common shares of Metalla have commenced trading today on the Canadian Securities Exchange ('CSE') under the new symbol "MTA":

In the United States, Metalla started trading on the OTCQB Venture Marketplace under the symbol "EXCFD" effective at the market open on a post 3 old for 1 new share consolidation basis:

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. is a precious metals royalty and streaming company engaged in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and similar production based interests.

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

Tim Gallagher, Chairman & CEO

For more information please visit:

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contacts:
Metalla Royalty and Streaming Ltd.
Tim Gallagher
Chairman & CEO
416-925-0090



More information:
http://www.excaliburresources.ca/s/Home.asp



Date: 12/07/2016 - 17:27
Language: English
