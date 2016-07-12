Media Advisory: Minister Joly to Meet with Leaders in Official Languages

(firmenpresse) - OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/07/16 -- The Honourable Melanie Joly, Minister for Canadian Heritage, will deliver a speech on Thursday during a meeting with leaders in the field of official languages to conclude the Cross-Canada Official Languages Consultations 2016.

Media representatives will have an opportunity to ask the Minister questions during a media availability after her speech. Media representatives who wish to attend the afternoon session may do so as observers.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

The details are as follows:

