C-Suite TV's Executive Perspectives LIVE Enters Seventh Digital Television Season with Discussions on Innovation and Disruption

(firmenpresse) - NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 12/07/16 -- C-Suite Network announced today that Executive Perspectives LIVE, on C-Suite TV, will begin its seventh season on December 14th. Executive Perspectives LIVE is an online television show hosted by Jeffrey Hayzlett that features one-on-one interviews with business executives who are innovators and game-changers.

The upcoming season was filmed live at the C-Suite Network Conference in San Francisco where the conversations centered around innovation, disruption, and diversity in business. Some highlights include a discussion on how the shipping industry will evolve in the next five years and a live demo on stage with an exoskeleton that can help a paraplegic walk again. Conversations also covered digital transformation, disruptions in the marketing field, and the power of business relationships.

"We're ready to kick off our seventh season with a number of great interviews, each one is full of engaging and educational content from some of the most disruptive companies in business today," said show host and C-Suite Network Chairman Jeffrey Hayzlett. Adding, "You won't want to miss it."

The seventh season of Executive Perspectives LIVE will include interviews with:

Tom Edwards, Chief Digital Officer, Agency, Epsilon

Alan Gellman, Chief Marketing Officer, Esurance

Max Scheder-Bieschin, CFO, Ekso Bionics

John Haber, Founder & CEO, Spend Management Experts

Gregory Johnson, Gregory Johnson, Head of Business Relationships, Capital One Spark Business Card

All episodes of Executive Perspectives LIVE are hosted by Jeffrey Hayzlett and can be seen exclusively on .

C-Suite TV, an entity of the C-Suite Network, is a web-based digital on-demand business channel featuring interviews and shows with business executives, thought leaders, authors and celebrities providing news and information for business leaders. C-Suite TV is your go-to resource to find out the inside track on trends and discussions taking place in businesses today. This online channel is home to such shows as C-Suite with Jeffrey Hayzlett, Executive Perspectives LIVE and Best Seller TV, and more. is part of , the world's most powerful network of C-Suite leaders. Connect with C-Suite TV on and .

:



Jeffrey Hayzlett is a primetime television and radio host of C-Suite with Jeffrey Hayzlett and Executive Perspectives on C-Suite TV and All Business with Jeffrey Hayzlett on CBS on-demand radio network Play.It. Hayzlett is a global business celebrity, speaker, best-selling author, and Chairman of C-Suite Network, home of the world's most powerful network of C-Suite leaders. Connect with Hayzlett on , , , or

