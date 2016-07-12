Swarm A.I. Accurately Predicts Trump as TIME Magazine Person of the Year

UNU, the Artificial Swarm Intelligence that correctly predicted the Oscars, Kentucky Derby, and World Series, predicts TRUMP will be Person of the Year

(firmenpresse) - SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/07/16 -- Once again, a small "human swarm" out-predicted a massive crowd, this time by . This is yet another demonstration that a small number of people, when connected as a real-time closed-loop swarm (i.e. a Swarm Intelligence), provides faster, deeper, more accurate insights than polling thousands upon of disconnected individuals.

, the world's first Artificial Swarm Intelligence from , and a massive online poll coordinated and processed by IBM Watson. The swarm, which had only 75 participants connected by A.I. algorithms, forecasted Trump, hands-down, would be the winner. And it made that prediction in only 10 minutes. The IBM Watson Poll, driven by its own A.I. algorithms, took weeks to conduct, required hundreds of thousands of participants, and picked Indian Minister Modi by a wide margin.

In a , a crowd of 469 football fans were asked to predict the outcome to a set of twenty official "proposition bets" for the 2016 Super Bowl. This large group was tested against the predictive ability of an Artificial Swarm Intelligence comprised of only 29 football fans, connected online in real-time as a "hive mind". Results revealed that the swarm outperformed 98% of the individual participants, achieving 68% accuracy while the large crowd achieved only 47% accuracy. Even more impressive, had the swarm placed bets on its picks, it would have won a 35% ROI, while the large crowd, would have lost money.

Modeled after swarms in nature, UNU enables groups of online users to think together as a "brain of brains" that can express itself as a singular unified entity. The swarm that made the Person of the Year prediction was comprised of 75 randomly selected individuals from around the world, connected online by Swarm Intelligence algorithms.

, goes back to the birds and the bees. In fact, it goes to all creatures that amplify their group intelligence by forming flocks, schools, colonies, herds, and swarms. Across countless species, nature show us that social groups -- when working together as a unified dynamic system -- can outperform the majority of individual members when solving problems and making decisions, proving the old adage: many minds are better than one.

