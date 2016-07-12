Benton Finalizes Bedivere Agreement

(firmenpresse) - THUNDER BAY, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/07/16 -- Benton Resources Inc. (TSX VENTURE: BEX) ("Benton" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that the agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Bedivere Property (the ("Property") has been finalized. The final agreement has been submitted to the TSX Venture Exchange for final approval. Benton previously announced the signing of the Letter Of Intent ("LOI") on November 1, 2016 with Traxxin Resources Inc. ("Traxxin") but the final agreement will involve Benton, Traxxin and two individual prospectors. The terms of the agreement remain the same.

Under the terms of the Option, and subject to regulatory approval, Benton can earn a 100% interest in the Property which consists of 109 units in 12 claims by paying to Traxxin (80%) and two prospectors (10% each) $450,000 and issuing 3,000,000 shares over a four year period on the following schedule:

The Property will be subject to a 3% NSR royalty in favour of Traxxin of which 1% can be purchased by Benton at the Company's election for $1 million. In addition, the Company must spend a total of $1 million in exploration expenditures over the four year period with a minimum of $250,000 expended within the first year from the date of the LOI. The Company will also grant to Traxxin a 1% NSR on surrounding ground staked by the Company as long as the Company or any of its affiliates holds an interest in the optioned claims.

The new Traxxin gold discovery has returned surface grab samples ranging from trace up to 1,281 grams per tonne (gpt) gold (41 ounces), some of which contain impressive visible gold (see Company website for photos). These samples were taken from a small pit that was dug on the west side of a large quartz vein system that ranges from 4m to at least 20m wide before being lost under shallow overburden. The new gold zone sits in the Marmion Batholith and lies on a major northeast structural splay similar to that of the Hammond Reef Gold deposit (NI 43-101 Global M&I Resource: 196.4 Mt (at) 0.86gpt Au, NI 43-101 Global Inferred Resource: 75.7 Mt (at) 0.72gpt Au) currently owned by Yamana Gold and Agnico Eagle.

Benton Resources Inc is a well-funded Canadian-based junior with a diversified property portfolio in Gold-Silver, Nickel, Copper, and Platinum group elements.

Clinton Barr (P.Geo.), V.P. Exploration for Benton Resources Inc., is the qualified person responsible for this release and has prepared, supervised and approved the preparation of the scientific and technical disclosure contained within the release.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Benton Resources Inc.

Stephen Stares, President

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements."

Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to failure to obtain adequate financing on a timely basis and on acceptable terms; risks related to the outcome of legal proceedings; political and regulatory risks associated with mining and exploration; risks related to the maintenance of stock exchange listings; risks related to environmental regulation and liability; the potential for delays in exploration or development activities or the completion of feasibility studies; the uncertainty of profitability; risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of drill results, the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; risks related to the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses; results of prefeasibility and feasibility studies, and the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; risks related to gold price and other commodity price fluctuations; and other risks and uncertainties related to the Company's prospects, properties and business detailed elsewhere in the Company's disclosure record. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements. These forward looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. Actual events or results could differ materially from the Company's expectations or projections

Contacts:



Benton Resources Inc.

Stephen Stares, President

(807)475-7474

(807)475-7200 (FAX)





Investor Relations:

Renmark Financial Communications Inc.

Bettina Filippone

(416) 644-2020 or (514) 939-3989





More information:

http://www.bentonresources.ca



