northAmerican(R) Van Lines Announces 2016 Lifetime Achievement Award Winner

Remo Galvagno, Air Van Moving, Recognized at Annual Convention

(firmenpresse) - BELLEVUE, WA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/07/16 -- Air Van Moving, the Northwest leader in the moving and storage industry, is pleased to announce that Remo Galvagno of Air Van Moving is the recipient of the 2016 Dan Robertson Lifetime Achievement Award. The award was presented at the 2016 Agent Convention, October 24-26, 2016 in Austin, Texas.

"The Dan Robertson Lifetime Achievement Award from northAmerican Van Lines recognizes an industry titan that has dedicated an entire career to our van line," said Andy Kroll, VP and General Manager of northAmerican Van Lines. "It personifies endurance: a lifetime of hard work, dedication, and commitment to being successful for our employees, the communities we live and work, our van line, our industry and, of course, our families. Remo Galvagno, the third recipient of this award, and his agency, Air Van Moving, exemplifies this strong commitment and I am proud to honor Remo with this award on behalf of our van line and agency family."

"This award truly embodies the time, care and hard work provided by Remo Galvagno for the betterment of northAmerican Van Lines and the professional moving industry," says Steve Galvagno, CEO of Air Van Moving. "Our entire family is incredibly proud that Remo has been honored in this way."

North American Van Lines, Inc., established in 1933, is a wholly owned subsidiary of SIRVA Inc., a leader in providing relocation solutions to a well-established and diverse customer base around the world. The moving company, with headquarters in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and more than 500 agents worldwide, handles corporate, government, military and private relocations, and operates in the U.S., Canada and more than 100 countries worldwide. Information on North American Van Lines (U.S. DOT No. 070851) can be found on the Internet at .

For over 50 years, Air Van Moving has continually proven itself a leader in the moving and storage industry. Through honor, fairness, integrity and hard work, Air Van has earned a reputation that sets it apart from competitors. Their innovative approach and ability to think outside the box has enabled them to develop a suite of moving services and capabilities unprecedented in the industry today. Air Van Moving is based in the Northwestern region of the United States with locations in Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Alaska. Our global network partner North American Van Lines Inc., allows our reach to extend across the country and around the world.

