SBM OFFSHORE 2016 YEAR END UPDATE

December 7, 2016



As the Company nears its year end, and ahead of the scheduled FY2016 earnings

announcement, the Management Board announces the following non-cash adjustments

to its accounts, which are the result of its regular year-end review taking into

account uncertainties in outlook for certain areas of its operations reflected

in its updated business planning assumptions(1):



Summary

* Impairment of net investment in construction yard Paenal in Angola of

approximately US$60 million

* Recognition of DSCV SBM Installer long term charter as onerous contract at a

cost of approximately US$30 million

Investment in JV holding Construction Yard Paenal



The activity outlook for SBM Offshore's investment (30% ownership) in the Joint

Venture owning the Paenal construction yard operating in Angola has

deteriorated. As a result, the Company's carrying amount for the net investment

in this entity is to be impaired by approximately US$60 million. Because this

investment is consolidated using the equity method, this non-cash impairment is

recognized in the Company's Consolidated Income Statement on the line item share

of profit of equity-accounted investees.



DSCV SBM Installer Charter Contract



SBM Offshore has a long-term charter contract with the Diving Support and

Construction Vessel (DSCV) SBM Installer. Due to the ongoing industry downturn,

which has created significant over-supply in offshore markets, the vessel's

projected utilisation has decreased. As a result, the contract is classified as

onerous and a non-cash provision of approximately US$30 million is to be

recognized in the Gross Margin of the Turnkey segment. SBM Offshore's investment

(25% ownership) in the Joint Venture which owns the vessel is consolidated using

equity accounting.





Outlook and Guidance



The Company confirms its FY2016 Directional(2) revenue guidance of at least

US$2.0 billion. Including the above charter contract provision of approximately

US$30 million Directional(2) FY2016 EBITDA guidance is around US$720 mln,

compared to the previous guidance of around US$750 million. However on an

underlying basis, adjusting for the aforementioned provision and the increase in

compliance related settlement provision of US$22 million reported in the 2016

Half Year Earnings, underlying Directional(2) FY2016 EBITDA guidance is around

US$ 770 million.



Corporate Profile



SBM Offshore N.V. is a listed holding company that is headquartered in

Amsterdam. It holds direct and indirect interests in other companies that

collectively with SBM Offshore N.V. form the SBM Offshore group ("the Company").



SBM Offshore provides floating production solutions to the offshore energy

industry, over the full product life-cycle. The Company is market leading in

leased floating production systems with multiple units currently in operation

and has unrivalled operational experience in this field. The Company's main

activities are the design, supply, installation, operation and the life

extension of Floating Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessels. These

are either owned and operated by SBM Offshore and leased to its clients or

supplied on a turnkey sale basis.



As of December 31, 2015, Group companies employ approximately 7,000 people

worldwide. Full time company employees totaling 4,900 are spread over five

regional centres, eleven operational shore bases and the offshore fleet of

vessels. A further 2,100 are working for the joint ventures with several

construction yards. Please visit our website at www.sbmoffshore.com.



The companies in which SBM Offshore N.V. directly and indirectly owns

investments are separate entities. In this communication "SBM Offshore" is

sometimes used for convenience where references are made to SBM Offshore N.V.

and its subsidiaries in general, or where no useful purpose is served by

identifying the particular company or companies.

The Management Board

Amsterdam, the Netherlands, December 7, 2016



+-----------------------------------------+------------+------+

| Financial Calendar | Date | Year |

+-----------------------------------------+------------+------+

| Full-Year 2016 Earnings - Press Release | February 8 | 2017 |

+-----------------------------------------+------------+------+

| Annual General Meeting of Shareholders | April 13 | 2017 |

+-----------------------------------------+------------+------+

| Trading Update 1Q 2017 - Press Release | May 10 | 2017 |

+-----------------------------------------+------------+------+

| Half-Year 2017 Earnings - Press Release | August 8 | 2017 |

+-----------------------------------------+------------+------+

| Trading Update 3Q 2017 - Press Release | November 7 | 2017 |

+-----------------------------------------+------------+------+



(1) Updates reflect recent events and insights acquired since the publication of

the 1H16 results and 3Q16 Trading Update

(2) Directional view is a non-IFRS disclosure, which treats all leases as

operating leases and consolidates the vessel joint ventures proportionally



http://hugin.info/130754/R/2062608/773818.pdf







More information:

http://www.sbmoffshore.com



