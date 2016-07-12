Avendra Receives 2016 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Green Supply Chain Award

(firmenpresse) - ROCKVILLE, MD -- (Marketwired) -- 12/07/16 -- , North America's leading procurement services provider serving the hospitality industry, announced today it has been named a recipient of the SDCE Green Supply Chain Award for 2016. The award is presented by Supply & Demand Chain Executive, the executive's user manual for successful supply and demand chain transformation.

The Green Supply Chain Award recognizes companies who are making sustainability a core part of their supply chain strategy, and are working to achieve measurable sustainability goals within their own operations and supply chains. The award also recognizes providers of supply chain solutions and services assisting their customers in achieving measurable sustainability goals.

"Our position as supply chain and hospitality procurement experts allows us to innovate and collaborate in meaningful ways. Therefore, in addition to always looking for ways to operate our own business in a more sustainable manner, we also strive to support the sustainability and social responsibility initiatives of our customers while working with our suppliers to balance environmental, social and economic considerations in their businesses and supply chains," said Hamzah Abu-Ragheb, Sustainability Manager, Avendra. "It is an honor to be recognized by SDCE for our commitment to sustainability and for the work we are doing to help our customers and suppliers operate their businesses in more sustainable ways."

This year's ninth-annual awards recognize small, mid-size and large enterprises that leveraged green practices and solutions to further drive sustainable improvements in their supply chain.

"Our honorees are showing that the bottom line and corporate responsibility are not mutually exclusive," says Ronnie Garrett, editor of Supply & Demand Chain Executive. "This has been increasingly evident over the past few years and is relatively clear with the large number of entries we received this year -- almost 200 -- for our annual green awards. Sustainability has, for these companies, become a key part of their supply chain strategies."

"Our goal is to honor those companies in our annual awards and credit them with the recognition they deserve," Garrett adds. "They have recognized the need for supply chain sustainability, something that's not always easy to do."

More information on Avendra's sustainability goals can be found on the pages on

Formed in 2001, Avendra is North America's leading procurement services provider serving the hospitality industry. Avendra customers gain access to contracts leveraging over $4 billion of annual purchases, expert advisory services and in-depth purchasing data and analysis. Through Avendra, customers obtain substantial savings on their purchases and other value added services to improve their operations and bottom line results. More than 7,000 hospitality businesses rely on Avendra's procurement solutions to help meet their strategic business initiatives. The company is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland and has regional offices throughout North America. For more information, call (866) AVENDRA, or visit .

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the executive's user manual for successful supply and demand chain transformation, utilizing hard-hitting analysis, viewpoints, and unbiased case studies to steer executives and supply management professionals through the complicated, yet critical, world of supply and demand chain enablement to gain competitive advantage. Visit us on the web at .

