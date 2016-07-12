Government of Canada Accepts New Helicopters for the Canadian Coast Guard

(firmenpresse) - OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/07/16 -- The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Fisheries and Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, today accepted two new medium-lift helicopters into the Canadian Coast Guard fleet.
These are the first of seven new medium-lift helicopters being constructed by Bell Helicopter Textron Canada Ltd. as part of the Coast Guard's Fleet Renewal Plan. The acquisition of these modern aircraft is renewing the capabilities of the Coast Guard's existing fleet of helicopters.
These helicopters will help support the Government of Canada's Oceans Protection Plan by enhancing the Coast Guard's capability to contribute to marine safety and environmental response across the country.
Helicopters are used in delivering key Coast Guard services, including ensuring the safety of marine traffic, performing icebreaking reconnaissance, maintaining aids to navigation and marine communications equipment, science and fisheries enforcement, and transporting personnel and cargo between ship and shore.
"The Government of Canada has committed to enhancing marine safety and environmental response through the Oceans Protection Plan. These helicopters support that plan, playing a vital role in ensuring the safe movement of ships on Canada's oceans and waterways."
- The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Fisheries and Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard
"The purchase of these helicopters for the Canadian Coast Guard encourages innovation and drives economic growth. This contract has helped maintain over 170 highly skilled jobs for Canadians across the country in the aerospace sector."
- The Honourable Judy M. Foote, Minister of Public Services and Procurement Canada
