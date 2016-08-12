Local Columbus Bed Bug Exterminator to Launch New Service in Athens, Ohio

Sentinel Emergency Pest Services is celebrating the launch of their new Bed Bug Extermination and Removal service in the Athens, Ohio area by Giving away FREE inspections during December and January. Further information can be found at sepsoh.com.

(firmenpresse) - In a slightly different approach to launching its new Bed Bug Extermination and Removal service, Sentinel Emergency Pest Services, a Pest Control Services in Athens, Ohio has decided it will be giving away FREE inspections during December and January, and this is expected to take place Starting December 12.



Where most businesses tend to just run an ad or print a flyer, Sentinel Emergency Pest Services has decided to be a little more This is a unique month long expansion and the start of its new Bed Bug Extermination and Removal service. [Click here to get more information.](http://sepsoh.com)



Owner, Chris Nash at Sentinel Emergency Pest Services, says: "We wanted this to be a unique month long expansion. With the launch of our new Bed Bug Extermination and Removal service in Athens, we thought it would be the best way to show the community exactly what it takes to truly provide service to Athens and the OU area. It should be really worthwhile and we're hoping it introduces our company, services and employees to the community. Sentinel Emergency Pest Services has always made a point of standing out when compared to other Pest Control Services in the Athens, Ohio area. This launch celebration is just one of the many ways it does so.This is a great chance for Athens, Ohio residents to see how a company that cares can work in their city. We are family owned and are willing to respond when others simply can't or won't."



Sentinel Emergency Pest Services has been serving the Columbus, Ohio area since January 2016. To date it has served over 200+ customers and has become recognized as one of the most popular in the area. It can be found on 6661 Huntley Rd near Near the corner of Shrock Rd and Huntley Rd.



Mr. Nash also said: "While Sentinel Emergency Pest Services may not be the only business offering this kind of service, local residents are choosing Sentinel Emergency Pest Services because we provide free follow up service for up to 30 days."





When asked about the new Bed Bug Extermination and Removal service,the owner stated: "We think it's going to be a hit because there is an immediate need for this service ".



Further information about Sentinel Emergency Pest Services and the new Bed Bug Extermination and Removal service can be discovered at sepsoh.com.





