Founders Advantage Capital Corp. Announces Extension of ATB Credit Facilities

(firmenpresse) - CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/07/16 -- Founders Advantage Capital Corp. (TSX VENTURE: FCF) (the "Corporation") is pleased to announce the extension of its $17 million revolving credit facility and $5 million non-revolving credit facility with ATB Financial from December 31, 2016 to June 30, 2017. As at the date hereof, the Corporation has $5 million drawn on the non-revolving credit facility and $Nil drawn on the revolving credit facility.

About Founders Advantage Capital Corp.

The Corporation is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange as an Investment Issuer (Tier 1) and employs a long-term investment approach. The Corporation has developed an investment approach to create long-term value for its shareholders and partner entrepreneurs (investees) by pursuing controlling interest acquisitions of cash flow positive, premium middle-market privately-held entities. The Corporation seeks to win mandates by appealing to the segment of the market which is not aligned with traditional private equity control, royalty monetizations or related structures. The Corporation's innovative platform offers disproportionate incentives (contractually) for growth in favour of our partner entrepreneurs. This unique platform is designed to appeal to entrepreneurs who believe in the growth of their businesses and who want the added ability to continue to manage the business with a long-term partner.

The Corporation's common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "FCF".

For further information please refer to the Corporation's website at .

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Contacts:
Founders Advantage Capital Corp.
Stephen Reid
Chief Executive Officer


403-540-5411


Founders Advantage Capital Corp.
Darren Prins
Chief Financial Officer
403-455-2274


Founders Advantage Capital Corp.
James Bell
Chief Operating Officer
403-455-2218



http://advantagecapital.ca/



Date: 12/07/2016 - 23:07
