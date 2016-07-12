Ingram Micro Strengthens its Communication and Collaboration Cloud Services Offering in Hong Kong with the Addition of Dropbox Business

(firmenpresse) - HONG KONG, CHINA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/07/16 -- Ingram Micro Inc. (NYSE: IM) today announced it has strengthened its communication and collaboration offering in Hong Kong with the addition of Dropbox Business to the Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace, a cloud services platform that enables resellers to purchase, provision, manage, and invoice cloud technology with ease.

Dropbox Business is a leading provider of file sharing and collaboration services that empowers end customers to maintain complete control over vital company files and user activity for greater work efficiency and business growth. Business teams can work anywhere using Dropbox Business and safely sync, store and share files. Built on a highly scalable and secure infrastructure with multiple layers of protection, including safe data transfers and encryption, Dropbox Business allows users to collaborate across multiple devices, from one centralized console.

With Dropbox Business, team members can work together like they're sitting right next to each other -- even when they're halfway around the world. Dropbox Business works with hundreds of third-party applications -- everything from Microsoft Word and Excel to Photoshop and Acrobat, and runs on Windows, Android, iOS, Mac, and Linux.

The Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace enables channel partners to bundle Dropbox Business with Microsoft Office 365, and deliver a complete and secure collaboration solution that not only increases cross-sell opportunities but also streamlines business communications and productivity across industry verticals.

"Ingram Micro makes cloud success easy, delivering everything a business needs to thrive in this dynamic IT business landscape," said Biga Luk, Managing Director, Hong Kong, Ingram Micro. "We are pleased to strengthen our existing cloud portfolio and deliver one of the most highly adopted collaboration platforms to support efficient business growth in the cloud."

To learn more about the Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace, please visit: .

At Ingram Micro Cloud, we view Cloud not just as a single technology, but as a foundational platform to run and drive a whole new way of doing business. We help resellers and partners transform their business so they get up and running with Cloud in minutes, with little to no investment, enabling them to deliver bundled services, up-sell and cross sell, and manage their infrastructure most efficiently. We offer security, business apps, cloud services, communication/collaboration and infrastructure solutions to help our clients monetize and manage the entire lifecycle of cloud services, infrastructure, and IoT subscriptions, so they can simplify digital transformation with confidence, speed and agility. To learn more, please visit .

Ingram Micro helps businesses Realize the Promise of Technology. It delivers a full spectrum of global technology and supply chain services to businesses around the world. Deep expertise in technology solutions, mobility, cloud, and supply chain solutions enables its business partners to operate efficiently and successfully in the markets they serve. Unrivaled agility, deep market insights and the trust and dependability that come from decades of proven relationships, set Ingram Micro apart and ahead. More at .

