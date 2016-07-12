Barona Resort & Casino's TGI Thursdays Lottery Returns for the Holidays

Jackpots start at $20,000 every Thursday in December and January

(firmenpresse) - SAN DIEGO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/07/16 -- Play 's TGI Thursdays Lottery and become one of thousands of winners now through January 26! Players can earn points to win lottery tickets for jackpot drawings that will be held at 4 pm and 10 pm every Thursday starting December 8 through the month of January. The lottery jackpots start at $20,000 and will continue to increase by $10,000 each time it isn't hit.

"Our TGI Thursdays Lottery is back for the holidays with the fun and excitement our Club Barona members love and this year there are even more ways to win with thousands of instant cash winners daily," said Rick Salinas, general manager of Barona Resort & Casino. "And, we have added mid-week excitement with 3X Tuesdays where players will receive triple lottery tickets for the same 250 points."

Club Barona members can make their daily picks once they have earned 250 points by selecting five lucky numbers or opt for "quick pick" numbers. Members with a ticket matching four numbers will win the jackpot, which starts at $20,000 and grows by $10,000 each time it's not hit. Players with a three-number match will win $500 and those with a two-number match will win $50. All Club Barona members who earn tickets throughout the promotion will automatically be entered into the January 26 Midnight Second Chance drawing where five winners will split the final jackpot.

Barona Resort & Casino was named Best Casino and Loosest Slots for the 6th year in a row in the 2016 San Diego's Best Union-Tribune Readers Poll awards; it is the ultimate gaming entertainment destination featuring 2,000 slot and video poker machines and over 90 table games including Blackjack, Blackjack Switch, Pai Gow Poker, Barona Craps, Burn 20 Blackjack, Three-Card Poker, Four-Card Poker, Mississippi Stud, Free Bet Blackjack, Let It Ride and Barona Roulette. Barona also features San Diego's largest Asian gaming pit, which includes popular games such as EZ Pai Gow and Asia Poker with EZ Baccarat and Commission Free Double Baccarat in its Dragon Alley.

Barona Resort & Casino, an AAA Four Diamond rated property, blends the best of San Diego's leading resorts with the gaming excitement of Las Vegas. Barona features 400 spacious guest rooms and suites with beautiful views of Barona Valley, award-winning dining, the AmBience Day Spa, a full-service events center and the 18-hole championship Barona Creek Golf Club, which was rated the 4th Best Resort Course in California by Golfweek Magazine. For Barona Resort & Casino reservations and information, visit , or call toll free 888-7-BARONA (722-7662). You can also join Barona on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

