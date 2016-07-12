Cisco Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

(firmenpresse) - SAN JOSE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/07/16 -- Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) announced that earlier today its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.26 per common share to be paid on January 25, 2017 to all shareholders of record as of the close of business on January 6, 2017.

Cisco's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26 per common share was paid on October 26, 2016. Future dividends will be subject to Board approval.

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide technology leader that has been making the Internet work since 1984. Our people, products, and partners help society securely connect and seize tomorrow's digital opportunity today. Discover more at and follow us on Twitter at (at)Cisco.

RSS Feed for Cisco:

Andrea Duffy

Cisco

+1 646-295-5241





Marilyn Mora

Cisco

+1 408-527-7452





More information:

http://newsroom.cisco.com



PressRelease by

Cisco

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 12/07/2016 - 23:44

Language: English

News-ID 511556

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Cisco

Stadt: SAN JOSE, CA





Number of hits: 33



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease