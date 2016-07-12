       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Cisco Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

(firmenpresse) - SAN JOSE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/07/16 -- Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) announced that earlier today its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.26 per common share to be paid on January 25, 2017 to all shareholders of record as of the close of business on January 6, 2017.

Cisco's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26 per common share was paid on October 26, 2016. Future dividends will be subject to Board approval.

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide technology leader that has been making the Internet work since 1984. Our people, products, and partners help society securely connect and seize tomorrow's digital opportunity today. Discover more at and follow us on Twitter at (at)Cisco.

http://newsroom.cisco.com



