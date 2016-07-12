Cisco Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

(firmenpresse) - SAN JOSE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/07/16 -- Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) announced that earlier today its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.26 per common share to be paid on January 25, 2017 to all shareholders of record as of the close of business on January 6, 2017.
Cisco's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26 per common share was paid on October 26, 2016. Future dividends will be subject to Board approval.
Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide technology leader that has been making the Internet work since 1984.
Andrea Duffy
Cisco
+1 646-295-5241
Marilyn Mora
Cisco
+1 408-527-7452
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Cisco
Stadt: SAN JOSE, CA
