Passing of John Burns, Director

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/07/16 -- The Board of Directors of Glacier Media Inc. (TSX: GVC) ("Glacier" or the "Company") would like to express our sadness on the passing of John S. Burns, Q.C., who was an esteemed member of our board since our beginning. We are grateful for John's many contributions to the Company and the wise counsel he provided. He enjoyed an accomplished career and we benefited from his considerable experience. John will be missed by all. We extend our condolences to John's family during this difficult time.

About the Company: Glacier Media Inc. ("Glacier" or the "Company") is an information & marketing solutions company pursuing growth in sectors where the provision of essential information and related services provides high customer utility and value. Glacier's strategy is implemented through two operational areas: content and marketing solutions; and data, analytics and intelligence.

