Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Distribution Increase for 2017

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/07/16 -- Allied Properties REIT (TSX: AP.UN) announced today that its Trustees have approved an increase in monthly cash distributions from $0.125 ($1.50 per unit annualized) to $0.1275 per unit ($1.53 per unit annualized). The increased monthly distribution will commence on January 16, 2017, payable to unitholders of record on December 31, 2016.

Allied Properties REIT is a leading owner, manager and developer of urban office environments that enrich experience and enhance profitability for business tenants operating in Canada's major cities. Its objectives are to provide stable and growing cash distributions to unitholders and to maximize unitholder value through effective management and accretive portfolio growth.

Contacts:

Allied Properties REIT

Michael R. Emory

President and Chief Executive Officer

(416) 977-9002





Allied Properties REIT

Cecilia C. Williams

Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

(416) 977-9002





More information:

http://www.alliedreit.com/



Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Firma: Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Stadt: TORONTO, ONTARIO





