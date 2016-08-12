Marriott named Aon Best Employer in Asia Pacific, capping a momentous year

Marriott's 'Put People First' workplace culture is again feted in global survey; All eleven eligible Marriott countries in Asia Pacific won country awards

(firmenpresse) - HONG KONG, CHINA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/07/16 -- (NASDAQ: MAR) has been named a 2016 Aon Best Employer in Asia Pacific by Aon Hewitt, the global talent, retirement and health solutions business of Aon plc (NYSE: AON). The Aon Best Employers program measures and recognizes employer excellence worldwide.

With more than 15 years of experience in best employer studies across the world, and backed by more than 20 years of experience in employee research, the Aon Best Employer program compares organizations to identify those that strive to create a competitive advantage through their people and become employers of choice.

All of Marriott's eleven eligible countries in Asia Pacific -- Australia, China (including Hong Kong), India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand and Vietnam -- won country awards, and the leading hospitality company was also saluted with the 2016 Global Aon Best Employer award. It is the only company to receive Global recognition consecutively for the past three years. To achieve this level of recognition, a company must achieve regional certification in at least two regions. Marriott qualified by achieving certification in five regions.

Marriott gives great prominence to associate satisfaction, especially at this crucial juncture in Marriott's evolvement as a company. Marriott acquired Starwood Hotel & Resorts on September 23, resulting in the world's biggest hotel group. In Asia Pacific the hotel group now has 163,000 rooms with another 120,000 in the pipeline. The company's associates in Asia Pacific now number more than 124,000 and its commitment to offering its people the best possible workplace is as strong as ever.

"Our associates are the public face of Marriott and this award means so much as it comes directly from their opinions. Since our founding in 1927, Marriott has built its business on taking care of its people, who in turn would take care of the guests. As our company expands and a new wave of colleagues are now under the Marriott umbrella, we will continue to place our associates at the very heart of our business," said Craig S. Smith, President and Managing Director for Asia Pacific.

Asia is Marriott's fastest growing market and there are plans to add another 390 hotels across 21 brands across the region by the end of 2020. To support the company's plans for growth and attract the next generation of associates, Marriott has long put great emphasis on its unique company culture with its traditions of teamwork, excellence and community involvement.

Marriott's commitment to its associates is illustrated by TakeCare, Marriott's unique program that focuses on associate wellbeing and happiness. The TakeCare program provides a global focus on helping associates live their best life -- with a focus on the body, mind and spirit, while building a healthy and secure future.

"At Marriott, innovative associate programs such as TakeCare keep our employees engaged and happy to come to work. We are committed to programs like this because as well as being the right thing to do, they also make good business sense. In order to attract, engage and retain the best talent in the region, we will continue to put people first," said Regan Taikitsadaporn, Chief Human Resources Officer at Marriott International.

The Aon Best Employers program compares organizations to identify those that strive to create a competitive advantage through their people and become employers of choice. To achieve global recognition through the Aon Best Employers program, Marriott was assessed on four measures:

Engagement Index: employees speak positively about their employer, intend to stay and are motivated by their employment experience to do their best work every day.

Leadership Index: leaders clearly define the vision for the future, recognize employees' critical importance and lead them to success.

Performance Culture Index: employees are aligned to company goals and are rewarded and recognized for their contributions.

Employer Brand Index: employees are proud of the company they work for and know what makes the company distinctive as a place to work.

The Aon Hewitt award ceremonies in Asia Pacific will take place in summer 2017.

