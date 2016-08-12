UPDATE - Image Protect Inc. announces engagement of largest Cannabis Stock Photo Site for Copyright Infringements

Recently, the company has signed an exclusive engagement with to assist in the monitoring and protection of their extensive Cannabis image collection. While this space has become very active due to the legalization in many states, Cannabis images are widely utilized without regard to the actual copyright holders. By continuously monitoring the hundreds of thousands of sites taking advantage of this exploding industry, Image Protect will ensure all rightful copyright owners are compensated properly.

Image Protect Inc. () was chosen due to their core technology, combined with their advanced proprietary software to monitor, identify, contact and successfully retain compensation for all rightful copyright owners.

The COO, Jonathan Thomas commented, "We are pleased and feel grateful that has the confidence to choose Image Protect as their online monitoring service. It's a testament to our development that our innovative software is rapidly growing amongst the online image industry." He further stated, "The Cannabis industry has exploded, leaving the digital space rife with Infringements. We're excited to be on the cutting edge of a growing industry at such a momentous time."

Image Protect protects and monetizes creative works.

By uniting technology with a team of copyright experts, we ensure that content providers preserve the value of their digital assets. Our web application monitors the global Internet to seek and collect evidence for illegally used visual content. Then our legal partners in North America, Europe, Asia and Oceania ensure that our clients receive appropriate compensation, recovering settlement fees when their work has been used without a valid license.

