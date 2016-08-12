A retailer urges people to begin putting together their winter storm emergency kits now in preparation for a colder than normal winter.
(firmenpresse) - According to the FarmersÂÂ Almanac website, ÂÂWhile last winter was a reprieve from shoveling and high fuel bills, the party is over.ÂÂ The 2017 FarmersÂÂ Almanac predicts ÂÂexceptionally cold, if not downright frigid weather will predominate over parts of the Northern Plains, Great Lakes, Midwest, Ohio Valley, the Middle Atlantic, Northeast, and New England this winter.ÂÂ It goes on to suggest that short times of very cold weather will even reach Florida and the Gulf Coast this year.
ÂÂAccording to all of the experts, itÂÂs going to be a particularly cold winter,ÂÂ says a spokesman from MJH Innovations, a retailer that specializes in quality products at discounted prices. ÂÂAnd it only makes sense that people begin to put together a winter storm emergency kit.ÂÂ
Most experts agree with him. In fact, the Red Cross is urging people to put together such a kit, and recommend that people include a 3-day supply of water and food, a weather radio, necessary medications, a [multi-purpose tool](https://www.amazon.com/Cutter-Master-Maxx-6-5-Inch-Heavy-Duty/dp/B00UINRKTI/ref=sr_1_1?s=hi&ie=UTF8&qid=1470867853&sr=1-1&keywords=Box+Cutter+Knives), a flashlight, and extra batteries for the flashlight, among other things.
ÂÂIf people add a [quality LED flashlight](https://www.amazon.com/My-Pocket-Lite-TorchLight-Technology/dp/B00YW6NDIE/ref=sr_1_fkmr0_2?s=hi&ie=UTF8&qid=1480988816&sr=1-2-fkmr0&keywords=flashlight) to their emergency kit, they may not have to worry about extra batteries,ÂÂ says the spokesman. ÂÂMany of the newer models feature technology that allows for efficient energy usage, which make the batteries last a long time.ÂÂ
The key, says experts, is for people to make sure they gather everything they think they may need for a minimum of three days in case the power goes out or they get snowed in.
About: MJH Innovations is seller of quality products that make peopleÂÂs lives easier. It is their company philosophy that good products shouldnÂÂt cost a fortune, and they work hard to provide quality products to consumers for reasonable prices. Shoppers can find many of their products listed on Amazon Prime.
