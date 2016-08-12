Retailer Recommends People Prepare Winter Storm Emergency Kits Now

A retailer urges people to begin putting together their winter storm emergency kits now in preparation for a colder than normal winter.

(firmenpresse) - According to the FarmersÂÂ Almanac website, ÂÂWhile last winter was a reprieve from shoveling and high fuel bills, the party is over.ÂÂ The 2017 FarmersÂÂ Almanac predicts ÂÂexceptionally cold, if not downright frigid weather will predominate over parts of the Northern Plains, Great Lakes, Midwest, Ohio Valley, the Middle Atlantic, Northeast, and New England this winter.ÂÂ It goes on to suggest that short times of very cold weather will even reach Florida and the Gulf Coast this year.



ÂÂAccording to all of the experts, itÂÂs going to be a particularly cold winter,ÂÂ says a spokesman from MJH Innovations, a retailer that specializes in quality products at discounted prices. ÂÂAnd it only makes sense that people begin to put together a winter storm emergency kit.ÂÂ



Most experts agree with him. In fact, the Red Cross is urging people to put together such a kit, and recommend that people include a 3-day supply of water and food, a weather radio, necessary medications, a [multi-purpose tool](https://www.amazon.com/Cutter-Master-Maxx-6-5-Inch-Heavy-Duty/dp/B00UINRKTI/ref=sr_1_1?s=hi&ie=UTF8&qid=1470867853&sr=1-1&keywords=Box+Cutter+Knives), a flashlight, and extra batteries for the flashlight, among other things.



ÂÂIf people add a [quality LED flashlight](https://www.amazon.com/My-Pocket-Lite-TorchLight-Technology/dp/B00YW6NDIE/ref=sr_1_fkmr0_2?s=hi&ie=UTF8&qid=1480988816&sr=1-2-fkmr0&keywords=flashlight) to their emergency kit, they may not have to worry about extra batteries,ÂÂ says the spokesman. ÂÂMany of the newer models feature technology that allows for efficient energy usage, which make the batteries last a long time.ÂÂ



The key, says experts, is for people to make sure they gather everything they think they may need for a minimum of three days in case the power goes out or they get snowed in.



About: MJH Innovations is seller of quality products that make peopleÂÂs lives easier. It is their company philosophy that good products shouldnÂÂt cost a fortune, and they work hard to provide quality products to consumers for reasonable prices. Shoppers can find many of their products listed on Amazon Prime.





