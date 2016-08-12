Livermore Carpet Cleaners Launch New Website Serving The Tri-Valley Area

Livermore Carpet Cleaners recently launched their new website which showcases the services that they offer in Livermore, Dublin and Pleasanton. Services include: carpet cleaning, upholstery cleaning, pet stain removal and commercial cleaning.

(firmenpresse) - Yesterday, Livermore Carpet Cleaners launched their new, exciting website showcasing its full range of services that it offers customers in the Livermore and surrounding Tri-Valley area. The website is the result of a lot of hard work over the past few months and the finished design is complete. From carpet cleaning to commercial janitorial services, this Tri-Valley based company provides it all.



Company owner, Mike Grant, said, "We're absolutely delighted to have finally launched our new website. It's been in development for a number of months now and we were anxious to have it completed by the end of 2016. Thankfully, after a lot of hard work, it's finished. The website provides a 100% mobile optimized, user friendly experience which was super important to us. The last thing we want is another website that actually inhibits the visitor from finding out the information that they're seeking"



"When visitors come to our website, they'll be greeted with a simplistic design, easy to follow navigational menus and lots of information about all the services that we currently offer. From carpet cleaning, commercial cleaning services, upholstery cleaning, pet stain removal to tile & grout services, we want potential customers to know exactly what we can offer them and why we're prepared to go the extra step compared to our competitors. We'll also be releasing a series of informative niche related articles and blog posts on our site in the forthcoming weeks and months. We want to provide as much value as we can," Mike noted.



Carpet cleaning companies in Livermore, Dublin and Pleasanton are plentiful and the competition is fierce. Mike is inviting visitors to hop over to his website and explore it. They are trying their best to provide a unique user experience not only online, but offline too in terms of their approach to customer service.



Contact Info: Name: Mike Grant Email: livermorecarpetcleaners(at)gmail.com Organization: Livermore Carpet Cleaners Address: 220 S Livermore Ave P.O. Box 3483 Livermore, CA 94551





