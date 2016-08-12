Help Completing New Years Resolution Achievement Hypnosis Report Launched

A new report has been launched by hypnotist Richard Barker, who is known for being entertaining in front of large crowds and helping individuals and groups achieve their goals. It focuses on the power of hypnosis to help patients achieve New Year's resolutions.

(firmenpresse) - Renowned hypnotist, Richard Barker, who has appeared on the Late Late Show with James Corden, The Today Show on NBC and Good Day LA, has launched a new report on the benefits of hypnosis for helping with New Year's resolutions. He explains that only five to 15 per cent of people will actually achieve success with their resolutions, and says that hypnosis can be a good way to ensure that new goals are met.



More information can be found on his official website at: http://incrediblehypnotist.com.



Richard Barker is known as the Incredible Hypnotist, because he has spent the last 20 years working with thousands of clients across the world, and is known for his entertaining style in front of audiences of any size. In addition to this, he has helped to improve the lives of clients who have come to him for help through hypnosis, whether it's overcoming fears, achieving goals, or boosting their performance.



Working with individuals and groups, he can help people with their performance whether it's athletically or in more of a business setting, where clients want to achieve success in the workplace.



Richard Barker goes on to say that recent studies show that maintaining a personal resolution, whether it comes to losing weight, cutting out smoking, or simply avoiding bad food, is very hard. Only 75 per cent maintain their resolution through the first week on average, and the number drops from there. By the end of the first month, only 64 per cent maintain it.



He goes on to emphasise that hypnosis can help to give people the staying power they need to achieve their goals. It can provide focus for the mind, so that they avoid feeling defeated and deflated by lack of immediate success.



This is because hypnosis achieves an altered state of consciousness, and offers a heightened sense of suggestibility. It's for this reason that hypnosis is so powerful when it comes to overcoming fears, reaching certain levels of wellness, and achieving goals.





Full details can be found on Richard Barker's website.





