Kickstarter Campaign Launched For Easy Pocket Pal

Rachael Garcia, entrepreneur, runner and fitness enthusiast, has officially launched a Kickstarter campaign for Easy Pocket Pal, a magnetic pouch that attaches to any clothing.

(firmenpresse) - Cincinnati, OH - Rachael Garcia, entrepreneur, runner and fitness enthusiast, has officially launched a Kickstarter campaign for Easy Pocket Pal, a magnetic pouch that attaches to any clothing. The Kickstarter campaign aims to garner widespread support and financial backing to manufacture, market and distribute Easy Pocket Pal to a mass audience.



Easy Pocket Pal is an easy to use, convenient and truly hands-free magnetic pouch that provides a user access to their personal items without having to pause their workout. Easy Pocket Pals innovative design allows runners and athletes more flexibility and a hands-free alternative to bulky running belts.



Everyone knows how running belts often move out of place, loosen up or bounce against the body. I wanted a product that I didn't have to worry about during an endurance event. A product that was secure and flexible. A product that would stay put during the toughest conditions, Said project Easy pocket Pal inventor Rachael Garcia. Easy Pocket Pal is one piece of gear that you won't have to worry about



Easy Pocket Pal is made in the U.S. with strong, durable materials to keep up to an indoor or outdoor pounding workout. The outside pouch is made from a polyester spandex blend of Hydrotec Woven DWR while the inside pocket lining is made with durable Polyester DWR. The pouchs design includes a zippered closure to protect belongings, as well as a smaller zipped pocket inside to keep credit cards and keys safe. In additional, the removable magnetic frame allows a user to place Easy Pocket Pal wherever they like - from pants to shirt to waistband or jacket. Every Easy Pocket Pal also comes with a reflective safety trim to alert night-time drivers.



On top of the novel features already embedded in Easy Pocket Pal, it is also the first magnetic running pouch that comes with a built-in RFID pocket. The material used to create this pocket blocks radio frequency signals and prevents scanning of credit cards contained in the pouch. Magnetic shielding in the pocket also prevents credit cards and hotel keys from being demagnetized by your cell phone.





We have a trusted manufacturer ready to mass produce our running pouches. We just need [Kickstarter] help. When someone backs our project, theyre showing they you believe in Easy Pocket Pal and will become part of our team. We look forward to seeing where this Kickstarter campaign takes us, says Garcia.



Kickstarter is a funding platform for creative projects. Everything from films, games, and music to art, design, and technology. Backers who support a project on Kickstarter get an inside look at the creative process, and help that project come to life. All Backers of the Easy Pocket Pal Kickstarter campaign who pledge $25 or more will receive one regular sized Easy Pocket Pal. Additional rewards are available at different pledge levels.



The Kickstarter campaign is officially open until January 10 2017. For more information about the Kickstarter campaign, visit: http://kck.st/2gFHHOA



