Innovations in Global Anti-Counterfeit Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics Packaging Industry will Grow Steadily through 2020

This market research report includes a detailed segmentation of the global anti-counterfeit packaging market by technology type (authentication and traceability technologies), by application (consumer goods, healthcare products, and others), and by geography

(the Americas, APAC, Europe, and MEA).

(firmenpresse) - Albany, New York, December 8, 2016: A latest report on the anti-counterfeit and cosmetics packing industry has been added to the massive collection of Market Research Hubs research report. The report is entitled as Global Anti-counterfeit pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics Packaging Industry 2016, trends & forecast report. It is a specialized and in-depth research report on the world's major regional market condition of packaging industry, covering key areas such as North America, Europe and Asia. Key countries highlighted in the report include United States, China, Germany and Japan.



First of all, the report describes the trends in packaging technology with respect to anti-counterfeit packaging in addition to market intelligence on packaging trends. Counterfeiting of pharmaceutical and cosmetic products have arisen as a serious concern for the original product manufacturers. In addition to this, pharmaceutical industry is not a centralized sector & therefore many small-scale players have started managing their own supply chains which further leads to counterfeits. Correspondingly, life threatening consequences due to these counterfeit pharmaceutical and cosmetics products have augmented the risk of losing brand equity and revenue by the manufacturers, which as a resultant fuels the demand for anti-counterfeit technologies. For instance, in the pharmaceutical industry, prevention of counterfeit products play an significant role as basic pharmaceutical producers take severe measures to prevent medicines or drugs from being counterfeited.



Also, the report describe factors such as higher cost of track and trace technology, limited awareness about product security and complex operational procedures, that would hamper the market growth. Now, secure packaging is one of the essential techniques to avoid counterfeiting. Anti-counterfeiting packaging is defined as the process of secure packaging that prevents imitation and confirms safety of the goods. According to the geographical analysis in above regions, Europe anti-counterfeit technology market would rank second in terms of revenue. Pharmaceutical and medical cosmetic companies would be the prominent purchaser base for anti-counterfeit industry across Europe. Moreover, Asia-pacific would be the fastest growing region, supplemented by a growing level of awareness for authenticated pharmaceutical drugs & continuous support from the pharmaceutical companies in the form of awareness campaigns.





The report also discusses about the market status along with import/export consumption, supply demand and shortage in the given forecast period of 2011 to 2015. Future market development trend until 2020 & marketing strategy of key manufacturers are also outlined. Some of the key players in this industry are Alien technology Corp., Alpvision, Zebra Technologies, Inksure Technologies, Flint Group and others.









