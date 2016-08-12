Novartis' Ultibro® Breezhaler® improved lung function and COPD symptoms after direct switch from previous treatment

* Ultibro(®) Breezhaler(® )improved lung function and breathlessness after

direct switch from long-acting bronchodilators or steroid-containing

combination therapies



* Results further support the 2017 GOLD recommendations that dual

bronchodilation should be the foundation treatment for the majority of

symptomatic COPD patients



* Data from the pragmatic CRYSTAL study showcased for the first time at the

2016 British Thoracic Society Winter Meeting in London, UK



Basel, December 8, 2016 - Novartis today announced positive results from the

first large-scale study exploring the effects of directly switching symptomatic,

non-frequently exacerbating patients with moderate COPD from their current

treatments, including steroid-containing combinations and long-acting

bronchodilators, to the dual bronchodilator Ultibro(®) Breezhaler(®

)(indacaterol/glycopyrronium) 110/50 mcg.



In the CRYSTAL study, patients with moderate COPD who were switched to Ultibro

Breezhaler from their previous therapy (LABA+ICS(*) or LABA or LAMA***)

experienced superior improvements in lung function (trough FEV(1)) and

breathlessness**** at week 12 (p<0.0001). Significantly, CRYSTAL is the first

LABA/LAMA pragmatic trial, designed to mimic clinical practice, so treatment

switching occurred without a washout period[1].



"Today's results are significant as they show for the first time the positive

effect of directly switching to Ultibro Breezhaler from other COPD treatments,

such as inhaled steroid-containing combination therapies," said Vasant



Narasimhan, Global Head Drug Development and Chief Medical Officer for Novartis.

"By showing that improved symptom control can be achieved through using Ultibro

Breezhaler, the CRYSTAL study provides further support to limit the use of

inhaled steroid-containing therapies to specific patient types that really need

it."



Ultibro Breezhaler was also well tolerated in the CRYSTAL study[1].



About CRYSTAL

CRYSTAL was a prospective, multicenter, 12-week, randomized, pragmatic, open-

label trial. Patients were recruited into four groups according to previous

medication and symptoms, and randomized to a direct switch to Seebri(®)

Breezhaler(® )(glycopyrronium) 50 mcg or Ultibro(®) Breezhaler(®)

(indacaterol/glycopyrronium)110/50 mcg once daily vs. continuation of previous

treatment. The study enrolled a total of 4,389 symptomatic, non-frequently

exacerbating (up to one exacerbation in the previous year) patients with

moderate COPD and 2,159 patients received Ultibro Breezhaler or continued their

baseline therapy. The Seebri Breezhaler treatment arms of the study were

underpowered due to sample size.



Co-primary objectives of the study were:

* Superiority of Ultibro Breezhaler vs. LABA, LAMA and LABA+ICS in terms of

improvement of lung function (trough FEV(1)) and breathlessness (transition

dyspnoea index) at week 12.

* Superiority of Seebri Breezhaler vs. previous SABA and/or SAMA(§) treatment

in terms of improvement of lung function (trough FEV(1)) and breathlessness

(transition dyspnoea index) at week 12

* Non-inferiority of Seebri Breezhaler vs. previous LABA or LAMA treatment in

terms of improvement of lung function (trough FEV(1)) and breathlessness

(transition dyspnoea index) at week 12.



About Ultibro Breezhaler

Ultibro Breezhaler (indacaterol/glycopyrronium) 110/50 mcg is a once-daily

LABA/LAMA dual bronchodilator approved in the European Union (EU) as a

maintenance bronchodilator treatment to relieve symptoms in adult patients with

COPD[2]. Clinical trials have shown that it offers statistically significant

improvements in bronchodilation compared to treatments widely used as current

standards of care, including SFC 50/500 mcg[3]-[5] and open-label tiotropium (18

mcg). Ultibro Breezhaler is also currently the only steroid-free treatment to

offer prescribers clinically proven superiority over the most prescribed

ICS/LABA combination(**) in preventing COPD exacerbations[6]. Ultibro Breezhaler

is currently approved for use in over 90 countries worldwide, including

countries within the EU and Latin America, Japan, Canada, Switzerland and

Australia.



About Seebri Breezhaler

Seebri Breezhaler (glycopyrronium) 50 mcg is a once-daily LAMA bronchodilator

approved in the European Union (EU) as a maintenance bronchodilator treatment to

relieve symptoms in adult patients with COPD[7]. Seebri Breezhaler is approved

for use in over 90 countries, including countries within the EU and Latin

America, Japan, Canada, Switzerland and Australia.



Glycopyrronium and certain use and formulation intellectual property were

exclusively licensed to Novartis in April 2005 by Sosei and Vectura.



About the Novartis COPD portfolio

Novartis is committed to addressing the unmet medical needs of COPD patients and

improving their quality of life by providing innovative medicines and devices.

The Novartis COPD portfolio includes Ultibro Breezhaler

(indacaterol/glycopyrronium), Seebri Breezhaler (glycopyrronium) and Onbrez(®)

Breezhaler(®)/Arcapta(® )Neohaler(®) (indacaterol), which are all indicated as

maintenance treatments for COPD patients.



Novartis continues development of respiratory products for delivery via the low

resistance Breezhaler(®) inhalation device, which makes it suitable for patients

with different severities of airflow limitation[8]. The Breezhaler device allows

patients to hear, feel and see that they have taken the full dose

correctly[2],[8].



About COPD

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) affects an estimated 210 million

people worldwide[9] and is the third leading cause of death[10]. It is

progressive (usually gets worse over time), and can be a life-threatening

disease[9],[11]. COPD makes it difficult to breathe, with symptoms that have a

destructive impact on patients' function (i.e. activity limitation, decreased

mobility) and quality of life[9],[11].



Disclaimer

The foregoing release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified

by words such as "support," "recommendations," "should," "can," "committed,"

"continues," or similar terms, or by express or implied discussions regarding

potential new indications or labeling for Ultibro Breezhaler and the other

products in the Novartis COPD portfolio, or regarding potential future revenues

from Ultibro Breezhaler and the other products in the Novartis COPD portfolio.

You should not place undue reliance on these statements. Such forward-looking

statements are based on the current beliefs and expectations of management

regarding future events, and are subject to significant known and unknown risks

and uncertainties. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties

materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results

may vary materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

There can be no guarantee that Ultibro Breezhaler or the other products in the

Novartis COPD portfolio will be submitted or approved for any additional

indications or labeling in any market, or at any particular time. Nor can there

be any guarantee that Ultibro Breezhaler or the other products in the Novartis

COPD portfolio will be commercially successful in the future. In particular,

management's expectations regarding Ultibro Breezhaler and the other products in

the Novartis COPD portfolio could be affected by, among other things, the

uncertainties inherent in research and development, including unexpected

clinical trial results and additional analysis of existing clinical data;

unexpected regulatory actions or delays or government regulation generally; the

company's ability to obtain or maintain proprietary intellectual property

protection; general economic and industry conditions; global trends toward

health care cost containment, including ongoing pricing pressures; unexpected

safety, quality or manufacturing issues, and other risks and factors referred to

in Novartis AG's current Form 20-F on file with the US Securities and Exchange

Commission. Novartis is providing the information in this press release as of

this date and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking

statements contained in this press release as a result of new information,

future events or otherwise.



About Novartis

Novartis provides innovative healthcare solutions that address the evolving

needs of patients and societies. Headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, Novartis

offers a diversified portfolio to best meet these needs: innovative medicines,

eye care and cost-saving generic pharmaceuticals. Novartis is the only global

company with leading positions in these areas. In 2015, the Group achieved net

sales of USD 49.4 billion, while R&D throughout the Group amounted to

approximately USD 8.9 billion (USD 8.7 billion excluding impairment and

amortization charges). Novartis Group companies employ approximately 118,000

full-time-equivalent associates. Novartis products are available in

approximately 180 countries around the world. For more information, please visit

http://www.novartis.com.



Novartis is on Twitter. Sign up to follow (at)Novartis at

http://twitter.com/novartis

For Novartis multimedia content, please visit www.novartis.com/news/media-

library

For questions about the site or required registration, please contact

media.relations(at)novartis.com



Notes

* Long-acting beta(2)-adrenergic agonist + inhaled corticosteroid (free or

fixed-dose combinations)

(*** )Long-acting muscarinic antagonist

(**** )Transition dyspnea index (TDI)

(§) Short-acting beta agonist and/or short-acting muscarinic antagonist

** Seretide(®) Accuhaler(®) (salmeterol/fluticasone) 50 microgram /500 microgram

/dose inhalation powder. Seretide and Accuhaler are registered trademarks of the

GlaxoSmithKline group of companies



# # #



