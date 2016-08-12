(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
* Ultibro(®) Breezhaler(® )improved lung function and breathlessness after
direct switch from long-acting bronchodilators or steroid-containing
combination therapies
* Results further support the 2017 GOLD recommendations that dual
bronchodilation should be the foundation treatment for the majority of
symptomatic COPD patients
* Data from the pragmatic CRYSTAL study showcased for the first time at the
2016 British Thoracic Society Winter Meeting in London, UK
Basel, December 8, 2016 - Novartis today announced positive results from the
first large-scale study exploring the effects of directly switching symptomatic,
non-frequently exacerbating patients with moderate COPD from their current
treatments, including steroid-containing combinations and long-acting
bronchodilators, to the dual bronchodilator Ultibro(®) Breezhaler(®
)(indacaterol/glycopyrronium) 110/50 mcg.
In the CRYSTAL study, patients with moderate COPD who were switched to Ultibro
Breezhaler from their previous therapy (LABA+ICS(*) or LABA or LAMA***)
experienced superior improvements in lung function (trough FEV(1)) and
breathlessness**** at week 12 (p<0.0001). Significantly, CRYSTAL is the first
LABA/LAMA pragmatic trial, designed to mimic clinical practice, so treatment
switching occurred without a washout period[1].
"Today's results are significant as they show for the first time the positive
effect of directly switching to Ultibro Breezhaler from other COPD treatments,
such as inhaled steroid-containing combination therapies," said Vasant
Narasimhan, Global Head Drug Development and Chief Medical Officer for Novartis.
"By showing that improved symptom control can be achieved through using Ultibro
Breezhaler, the CRYSTAL study provides further support to limit the use of
inhaled steroid-containing therapies to specific patient types that really need
it."
Ultibro Breezhaler was also well tolerated in the CRYSTAL study[1].
About CRYSTAL
CRYSTAL was a prospective, multicenter, 12-week, randomized, pragmatic, open-
label trial. Patients were recruited into four groups according to previous
medication and symptoms, and randomized to a direct switch to Seebri(®)
Breezhaler(® )(glycopyrronium) 50 mcg or Ultibro(®) Breezhaler(®)
(indacaterol/glycopyrronium)110/50 mcg once daily vs. continuation of previous
treatment. The study enrolled a total of 4,389 symptomatic, non-frequently
exacerbating (up to one exacerbation in the previous year) patients with
moderate COPD and 2,159 patients received Ultibro Breezhaler or continued their
baseline therapy. The Seebri Breezhaler treatment arms of the study were
underpowered due to sample size.
Co-primary objectives of the study were:
* Superiority of Ultibro Breezhaler vs. LABA, LAMA and LABA+ICS in terms of
improvement of lung function (trough FEV(1)) and breathlessness (transition
dyspnoea index) at week 12.
* Superiority of Seebri Breezhaler vs. previous SABA and/or SAMA(§) treatment
in terms of improvement of lung function (trough FEV(1)) and breathlessness
(transition dyspnoea index) at week 12
* Non-inferiority of Seebri Breezhaler vs. previous LABA or LAMA treatment in
terms of improvement of lung function (trough FEV(1)) and breathlessness
(transition dyspnoea index) at week 12.
About Ultibro Breezhaler
Ultibro Breezhaler (indacaterol/glycopyrronium) 110/50 mcg is a once-daily
LABA/LAMA dual bronchodilator approved in the European Union (EU) as a
maintenance bronchodilator treatment to relieve symptoms in adult patients with
COPD[2]. Clinical trials have shown that it offers statistically significant
improvements in bronchodilation compared to treatments widely used as current
standards of care, including SFC 50/500 mcg[3]-[5] and open-label tiotropium (18
mcg). Ultibro Breezhaler is also currently the only steroid-free treatment to
offer prescribers clinically proven superiority over the most prescribed
ICS/LABA combination(**) in preventing COPD exacerbations[6]. Ultibro Breezhaler
is currently approved for use in over 90 countries worldwide, including
countries within the EU and Latin America, Japan, Canada, Switzerland and
Australia.
About Seebri Breezhaler
Seebri Breezhaler (glycopyrronium) 50 mcg is a once-daily LAMA bronchodilator
approved in the European Union (EU) as a maintenance bronchodilator treatment to
relieve symptoms in adult patients with COPD[7]. Seebri Breezhaler is approved
for use in over 90 countries, including countries within the EU and Latin
America, Japan, Canada, Switzerland and Australia.
Glycopyrronium and certain use and formulation intellectual property were
exclusively licensed to Novartis in April 2005 by Sosei and Vectura.
About the Novartis COPD portfolio
Novartis is committed to addressing the unmet medical needs of COPD patients and
improving their quality of life by providing innovative medicines and devices.
The Novartis COPD portfolio includes Ultibro Breezhaler
(indacaterol/glycopyrronium), Seebri Breezhaler (glycopyrronium) and Onbrez(®)
Breezhaler(®)/Arcapta(® )Neohaler(®) (indacaterol), which are all indicated as
maintenance treatments for COPD patients.
Novartis continues development of respiratory products for delivery via the low
resistance Breezhaler(®) inhalation device, which makes it suitable for patients
with different severities of airflow limitation[8]. The Breezhaler device allows
patients to hear, feel and see that they have taken the full dose
correctly[2],[8].
About COPD
Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) affects an estimated 210 million
people worldwide[9] and is the third leading cause of death[10]. It is
progressive (usually gets worse over time), and can be a life-threatening
disease[9],[11]. COPD makes it difficult to breathe, with symptoms that have a
destructive impact on patients' function (i.e. activity limitation, decreased
mobility) and quality of life[9],[11].
Disclaimer
The foregoing release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified
by words such as "support," "recommendations," "should," "can," "committed,"
"continues," or similar terms, or by express or implied discussions regarding
potential new indications or labeling for Ultibro Breezhaler and the other
products in the Novartis COPD portfolio, or regarding potential future revenues
from Ultibro Breezhaler and the other products in the Novartis COPD portfolio.
You should not place undue reliance on these statements. Such forward-looking
statements are based on the current beliefs and expectations of management
regarding future events, and are subject to significant known and unknown risks
and uncertainties. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties
materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results
may vary materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.
There can be no guarantee that Ultibro Breezhaler or the other products in the
Novartis COPD portfolio will be submitted or approved for any additional
indications or labeling in any market, or at any particular time. Nor can there
be any guarantee that Ultibro Breezhaler or the other products in the Novartis
COPD portfolio will be commercially successful in the future. In particular,
management's expectations regarding Ultibro Breezhaler and the other products in
the Novartis COPD portfolio could be affected by, among other things, the
uncertainties inherent in research and development, including unexpected
clinical trial results and additional analysis of existing clinical data;
unexpected regulatory actions or delays or government regulation generally; the
company's ability to obtain or maintain proprietary intellectual property
protection; general economic and industry conditions; global trends toward
health care cost containment, including ongoing pricing pressures; unexpected
safety, quality or manufacturing issues, and other risks and factors referred to
in Novartis AG's current Form 20-F on file with the US Securities and Exchange
Commission. Novartis is providing the information in this press release as of
this date and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking
statements contained in this press release as a result of new information,
future events or otherwise.
About Novartis
Novartis provides innovative healthcare solutions that address the evolving
needs of patients and societies. Headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, Novartis
offers a diversified portfolio to best meet these needs: innovative medicines,
eye care and cost-saving generic pharmaceuticals. Novartis is the only global
company with leading positions in these areas. In 2015, the Group achieved net
sales of USD 49.4 billion, while R&D throughout the Group amounted to
approximately USD 8.9 billion (USD 8.7 billion excluding impairment and
amortization charges). Novartis Group companies employ approximately 118,000
full-time-equivalent associates. Novartis products are available in
approximately 180 countries around the world. For more information, please visit
http://www.novartis.com.
Novartis is on Twitter. Sign up to follow (at)Novartis at
http://twitter.com/novartis
For Novartis multimedia content, please visit www.novartis.com/news/media-
library
For questions about the site or required registration, please contact
media.relations(at)novartis.com
Notes
* Long-acting beta(2)-adrenergic agonist + inhaled corticosteroid (free or
fixed-dose combinations)
(*** )Long-acting muscarinic antagonist
(**** )Transition dyspnea index (TDI)
(§) Short-acting beta agonist and/or short-acting muscarinic antagonist
** Seretide(®) Accuhaler(®) (salmeterol/fluticasone) 50 microgram /500 microgram
/dose inhalation powder. Seretide and Accuhaler are registered trademarks of the
GlaxoSmithKline group of companies
References
[1] Vogelmeier C, Aalamian-Mattheis M, Greulich T, et al. Efficacy and safety of
the direct switch from various previous treatments to glycopyrronium or
indacaterol/glycopyrronium in patients with moderate COPD: The CRYSTAL Study.
Abstract presented at the British Thoracic Society Winter Meeting: 6 December
2016
[2] Ultibro Breezhaler EU Summary of Product Characteristics. Available at:
http://www.ema.europa.eu/docs/en_GB/document_library/EPAR_-
_Product_Information/human/002679/WC500151255.pdf [Accessed 21 November 2016].
[3] Vogelmeier C, et al. Once-daily QVA149 provides clinically meaningful
improvements in lung function and clinical outcomes versus placebo, indacaterol,
glycopyrronium, tiotropium and salmeterol/fluticasone in patients with COPD.
[ATS abstract 40759; Session C45; Date: May 21, 2013 Time: 8:15 -10:45].
[4] Vogelmeier C, et al. Once-daily QVA149 provides clinically meaningful
improvements in lung function and clinical outcomes. [ERS 2013 abstract 851178;
Session 82; Date: September 8, 2013 Time: 12:50-14:40].
[5] Banerji D, et al. Dual bronchodilation with once-daily QVA149 improves
dyspnea and health status and reduces symptoms and rescue medication use in
patients with COPD: the IGNITE trials. [ERS 2013 abstract 851388; Session 346;
Date: September 10, 2013 Time: 8:30-10:30].
[6] Wedzicha JA, Banerji D, Chapman KR, et al. Indacaterol-Glycopyrronium versus
Salmeterol-Fluticasone for COPD. New England Journal of Medicine. 2016.
Available at: www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMoa1516385 [Accessed 21 November
2016].
[7] Seebri Breezhaler EU Summary of Product Characteristics. [Online] Revised
19-Oct-2016. Available at:
http://www.medicines.org.uk/emc/medicine/27138/SPC/Seebri+Breezhaler+Inhalation
+Powder,+Hard+Capsules+44mcg/ [Accessed 21 November 2016].
[8] Pavkov R, Mueller S, Fiebich K, et al. Characteristics of a capsule based
dry powder inhaler for the delivery of indacaterol. CMRO. 2010;26; 11:2527-2533.
[9] Global Alliance Against Chronic Respiratory Diseases (GARD). Global
surveillance, prevention and control of chronic respiratory diseases: a
comprehensive approach. Available at:
http://www.who.int/gard/publications/GARD_Manual/en/ [Accessed 21 November
2016].
[10] World Health Organization: The top 10 causes of death fact sheet N(o) 310.
Available at: http://www.who.int/mediacentre/factsheets/fs310/en/ [Accessed 21
November 2016].
[11] Global Initiative for Chronic Obstructive Lung Disease (GOLD). Global
strategy for the diagnosis, management, and prevention of chronic obstructive
pulmonary disease. Updated 2016. Available at: http://goldcopd.org/ [Accessed
21 November 2016].
# # #
Novartis Media Relations
Central media line: +41 61 324 2200
E-mail: media.relations(at)novartis.com
Eric Althoff Claudia Paproth
Novartis Global Media Relations Novartis Pharma Communications
+41 61 324 7999 (direct) +41 61 696 5556 (direct)
+41 79 593 4202 (mobile) +41 79 560 4713 (mobile)
eric.althoff(at)novartis.com claudia.paproth(at)novartis.com
Novartis Investor Relations
Central investor relations line: +41 61 324 7944
E-mail: mailto:investor.relations(at)novartis.com
Central North America
Samir Shah +41 61 324 7944 Richard Pulik +1 212 830 2448
Pierre-Michel Bringer +41 61 324 1065 Sloan Pavsner +1 212 830 2417
Thomas Hungerbuehler +41 61 324 8425
Isabella Zinck +41 61 324 7188
Media release (PDF):
http://hugin.info/134323/R/2062721/773905.pdf
