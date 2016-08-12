(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Mountain Boy Minerals LTD /
Mountain Boy reports 7.5 m of 5.31% Zn, 1.97% Pb and 132 g/t Ag from trenching
at the BA Project
. Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
STEWART, British Columbia, Dec. 08, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mountain Boy
Minerals Ltd (Mountain Boy) (TSX-V:MTB) (Frankfurt:M9U) is reporting on
additional trench sampling results from its 50 percent owned BA project in the
Golden Triangle district of British Columbia. At the BA project, the BA zone
represents the surface exposure of a large VMS system that has been previously
drill-tested over 1.5 kilometres of strike. The zone is located between 2.5 and
4 kilometres from paved highway 37A, the main access route to Stewart, British
Columbia, and remains open to extension. Complete results are presented in
Table 1.
Highlighted results include:
* Trench "A" - 7.50 m of 5.31% Zn, 1.97% Pb and 132 g/t Ag within 15.0 m of
3.84% Zn, 1.25% Pb and 108 g/t Ag
* Trench "K" - 6.00 m of 3.2% Zn, 0.72% Pb and 120 g/t Ag within 12.00 m of
2.42% Zn, 0.55% Pb and 99 g/t Ag.
* Trench "M" - 6.00 m of 0.35 g/t Au, 19.2 g/t Ag and 2.1% Cu defining a
copper-gold target related to higher temperature VMS feeder style
mineralization at the George Copper area of the BA claims
Table 1: Channel sample results from BA Zone. Trench M was completed at the
George Copper Zone.
+------+-----+-----+---------+------+-----+-----+-------+-----+----------------+
|Trench|From | To | |Width |Zinc |Lead |Silver |Gold | Copper |
| | (m) | (m) | | (m) | (%) | (%) | (g/t) |(g/t)| (%) |
+------+-----+-----+---------+------+-----+-----+-------+-----+----------------+
| A |0.00 |15.00| |15.00 |3.84 |1.25 |107.65 | - | - |
+------+-----+-----+---------+------+-----+-----+-------+-----+----------------+
| A |3.00 |10.50|including| 7.50 |5.31 |1.97 |132.44 | - | - |
+------+-----+-----+---------+------+-----+-----+-------+-----+----------------+
| B |0.00 |4.00 | | 4.00 |1.07 |0.20 |107.69 | - | - |
+------+-----+-----+---------+------+-----+-----+-------+-----+----------------+
| I |7.50 |15.00| | 7.50 |0.73 |0.25 | 19.10 | - | - |
+------+-----+-----+---------+------+-----+-----+-------+-----+----------------+
| K |0.00 |12.00| |12.00 |2.42 |0.55 | 99.41 | - | - |
+------+-----+-----+---------+------+-----+-----+-------+-----+----------------+
| K |4.50 |10.50|including| 6.00 |3.20 |0.72 |119.68 | - | - |
+------+-----+-----+---------+------+-----+-----+-------+-----+----------------+
| K |4.50 |7.50 |including| 3.00 |5.12 |0.83 |102.85 | - | - |
+------+-----+-----+---------+------+-----+-----+-------+-----+----------------+
| L |0.00 |7.80 | | 7.80 |2.57 |0.48 | 63.87 | - | - |
+------+-----+-----+---------+------+-----+-----+-------+-----+----------------+
| L |0.00 |5.80 |including| 5.80 |3.27 | 0.6 | 68.59 | - | - |
+------+-----+-----+---------+------+-----+-----+-------+-----+----------------+
| M |7.50 |13.50| | 6.00 | - | - | 19.2 |0.35 | 2.10 |
+------+-----+-----+---------+------+-----+-----+-------+-----+----------------+
The George Copper target is located approximately 3 kilometres to the northwest
of the BA Zone, and less than 5 kilometres to the north of IDM Mining Ltd.'s Red
Mountain property. George Copper is situated 100 - 200 metres stratigraphically
below the BA Zone and is believed to represent higher temperature, copper-gold
dominated VMS mineralization of similar style to that which has also been
intersected below the zinc-silver-lead horizon at BA. Great Bear Resources, the
50 % partner with Mountain Boy has posted a map showing the location of the
trenching relative to previous drill holes.
Rock assay results are evaluated through a Quality Assurance and Quality Control
(QAQC) procedure that includes the use of standards with known precious and base
metal values. Assaying was carried out by Activation Laboratories Ltd. of
Kamloops, British Columbia.
Ed. Kruchkowski, P. Geo., a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 is
responsible for the contents of this release. E. Kruchkowski is not independent
of Mountain Boy as he is the president and a director of the Company.
Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd. is a Canadian based mineral exploration company with
diverse property and resource holdings around the Stewart region in British
Columbia's golden triangle. It owns 20% of the Silver Coin project, a gold-
silver-base metals project that has a 43-101 compliant resource calculated. The
Company is also exploring silver-base metals on its American Creek and Bear
Valley properties as well as copper-gold on their Stewart area claims. For a
complete listing of the Company assets and developments, visit the Company
website at www.mountainboyminerals.ca. For investor information please call
250-636-2264 or Gary Assaly at 604-377-7969.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF Mountain Boy Minerals LTD.
"Ed Kruchkowski"
Ed Kruchkowski, President, Director
"Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that
term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts
responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release."
"This news release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking
statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent
risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those
currently anticipated in such statements."
Mountain Boy Minerals LTD
Box 859
Stewart, British Columbia
V0T 1W0
Phone (250) 636-2290
Fax (250) 636-2446
Web page: mountainboyminerals.ca
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Mountain Boy Minerals LTD via GlobeNewswire
More information:
http://www.mountainboyminerals.ca/s/Home.asp
Date: 12/08/2016 - 07:30
Language: English
News-ID 511586
Character count: 7085
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Mountain Boy Minerals LTD
Stadt: Stewart
Number of hits: 76
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|55.776
|Registriert Heute:
|3
|Registriert Gestern:
|31
|Mitglied(er) online:
|2
|Gäste Online:
|243
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.