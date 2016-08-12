Mountain Boy reports 7.5 m of 5.31% Zn, 1.97% Pb and 132 g/t Ag from trenching at the BA Project

Mountain Boy Minerals LTD

Mountain Boy reports 7.5 m of 5.31% Zn, 1.97% Pb and 132 g/t Ag from trenching

at the BA Project

STEWART, British Columbia, Dec. 08, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mountain Boy

Minerals Ltd (Mountain Boy) (TSX-V:MTB) (Frankfurt:M9U) is reporting on

additional trench sampling results from its 50 percent owned BA project in the

Golden Triangle district of British Columbia. At the BA project, the BA zone

represents the surface exposure of a large VMS system that has been previously

drill-tested over 1.5 kilometres of strike. The zone is located between 2.5 and

4 kilometres from paved highway 37A, the main access route to Stewart, British

Columbia, and remains open to extension. Complete results are presented in

Table 1.



Highlighted results include:



* Trench "A" - 7.50 m of 5.31% Zn, 1.97% Pb and 132 g/t Ag within 15.0 m of

3.84% Zn, 1.25% Pb and 108 g/t Ag

* Trench "K" - 6.00 m of 3.2% Zn, 0.72% Pb and 120 g/t Ag within 12.00 m of

2.42% Zn, 0.55% Pb and 99 g/t Ag.

* Trench "M" - 6.00 m of 0.35 g/t Au, 19.2 g/t Ag and 2.1% Cu defining a

copper-gold target related to higher temperature VMS feeder style

mineralization at the George Copper area of the BA claims



Table 1: Channel sample results from BA Zone. Trench M was completed at the

George Copper Zone.





+------+-----+-----+---------+------+-----+-----+-------+-----+----------------+

|Trench|From | To | |Width |Zinc |Lead |Silver |Gold | Copper |

| | (m) | (m) | | (m) | (%) | (%) | (g/t) |(g/t)| (%) |

+------+-----+-----+---------+------+-----+-----+-------+-----+----------------+



| A |0.00 |15.00| |15.00 |3.84 |1.25 |107.65 | - | - |

+------+-----+-----+---------+------+-----+-----+-------+-----+----------------+

| A |3.00 |10.50|including| 7.50 |5.31 |1.97 |132.44 | - | - |

+------+-----+-----+---------+------+-----+-----+-------+-----+----------------+

| B |0.00 |4.00 | | 4.00 |1.07 |0.20 |107.69 | - | - |

+------+-----+-----+---------+------+-----+-----+-------+-----+----------------+

| I |7.50 |15.00| | 7.50 |0.73 |0.25 | 19.10 | - | - |

+------+-----+-----+---------+------+-----+-----+-------+-----+----------------+

| K |0.00 |12.00| |12.00 |2.42 |0.55 | 99.41 | - | - |

+------+-----+-----+---------+------+-----+-----+-------+-----+----------------+

| K |4.50 |10.50|including| 6.00 |3.20 |0.72 |119.68 | - | - |

+------+-----+-----+---------+------+-----+-----+-------+-----+----------------+

| K |4.50 |7.50 |including| 3.00 |5.12 |0.83 |102.85 | - | - |

+------+-----+-----+---------+------+-----+-----+-------+-----+----------------+

| L |0.00 |7.80 | | 7.80 |2.57 |0.48 | 63.87 | - | - |

+------+-----+-----+---------+------+-----+-----+-------+-----+----------------+

| L |0.00 |5.80 |including| 5.80 |3.27 | 0.6 | 68.59 | - | - |

+------+-----+-----+---------+------+-----+-----+-------+-----+----------------+

| M |7.50 |13.50| | 6.00 | - | - | 19.2 |0.35 | 2.10 |

+------+-----+-----+---------+------+-----+-----+-------+-----+----------------+



The George Copper target is located approximately 3 kilometres to the northwest

of the BA Zone, and less than 5 kilometres to the north of IDM Mining Ltd.'s Red

Mountain property. George Copper is situated 100 - 200 metres stratigraphically

below the BA Zone and is believed to represent higher temperature, copper-gold

dominated VMS mineralization of similar style to that which has also been

intersected below the zinc-silver-lead horizon at BA. Great Bear Resources, the

50 % partner with Mountain Boy has posted a map showing the location of the

trenching relative to previous drill holes.



Rock assay results are evaluated through a Quality Assurance and Quality Control

(QAQC) procedure that includes the use of standards with known precious and base

metal values. Assaying was carried out by Activation Laboratories Ltd. of

Kamloops, British Columbia.



Ed. Kruchkowski, P. Geo., a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 is

responsible for the contents of this release. E. Kruchkowski is not independent

of Mountain Boy as he is the president and a director of the Company.



Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd. is a Canadian based mineral exploration company with

diverse property and resource holdings around the Stewart region in British

Columbia's golden triangle. It owns 20% of the Silver Coin project, a gold-

silver-base metals project that has a 43-101 compliant resource calculated. The

Company is also exploring silver-base metals on its American Creek and Bear

Valley properties as well as copper-gold on their Stewart area claims. For a

complete listing of the Company assets and developments, visit the Company

website at www.mountainboyminerals.ca. For investor information please call

250-636-2264 or Gary Assaly at 604-377-7969.



ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF Mountain Boy Minerals LTD.



"Ed Kruchkowski"

Ed Kruchkowski, President, Director



"Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that

term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts

responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release."



"This news release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking

statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent

risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those

currently anticipated in such statements."



Mountain Boy Minerals LTD

Box 859

Stewart, British Columbia

V0T 1W0

Phone (250) 636-2290

Fax (250) 636-2446

Web page: mountainboyminerals.ca









