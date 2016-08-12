Sanofi and Regeneron Announce Marketing Authorization Application for Dupixent® (dupilumab) Accepted for Review by the EMA

Paris, France, and Tarrytown, N.Y. - December 8, 2016 - Sanofi and Regeneron

Pharmaceuticals, Inc. today announced that the European Medicines Agency (EMA)

has accepted for review the Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for

Dupixent® (dupilumab) for the treatment of adults with moderate-to-severe atopic

dermatitis (AD) who are candidates for systemic therapy. The investigational

biologic therapy Dupixent inhibits signaling of IL-4 and IL-13, two key

cytokines required for the type 2 (including Th2) immune response, which is

believed to be a major driver in the pathogenesis of the disease.



The MAA for Dupixent contains data from three Phase 3 pivotal studies in the

global LIBERTY AD program that included more than 2,500 patients. The objective

of the studies was to evaluate Dupixent as monotherapy (SOLO 1 and SOLO 2) and

in concomitant administration with topical corticosteroids (CHRONOS), in adult

patients with moderate-to-severe AD whose disease is not adequately controlled

with topical prescription therapies.



A biologics license application (BLA) for Dupixent was accepted for Priority

Review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in September 2016. Per the

Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA), the target FDA action date is March

29, 2017. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) and FDA have conditionally

accepted Dupixent as the trade name for dupilumab.



Dupixent is currently under clinical development and its safety and efficacy

have not been fully evaluated by any regulatory authority. In addition to AD in

adults, Dupixent is being studied in pediatric AD, asthma, nasal polyposis and

eosinophilic esophagitis. If approved, Dupixent would be commercialized by



Regeneron and Sanofi Genzyme, the specialty care global business unit of Sanofi.



About Sanofi

Sanofi, a global healthcare leader, discovers, develops and distributes

therapeutic solutions focused on patients' needs. Sanofi is organized into five

global business units: Diabetes and Cardiovascular, General Medicines and

Emerging Markets, Sanofi Genzyme, Sanofi Pasteur and Merial. Sanofi is listed in

Paris (EURONEXT: SAN) and in New York (NYSE: SNY).



Sanofi Genzyme focuses on developing specialty treatments for debilitating

diseases that are often difficult to diagnose and treat, providing hope to

patients and their families.



About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Regeneron (NASDAQ: REGN) is a leading science-based biopharmaceutical company

that discovers, invents, develops, manufactures and commercializes medicines for

the treatment of serious medical conditions. Regeneron commercializes medicines

for eye diseases, high LDL cholesterol and a rare inflammatory condition and has

product candidates in development in other areas of high unmet medical need,

including rheumatoid arthritis, atopic dermatitis, asthma, pain, cancer and

infectious diseases. For additional information about the company, please visit

www.regeneron.com or follow (at)Regeneron on Twitter.



Sanofi Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private

Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Forward-looking statements

are statements that are not historical facts. These statements include

projections and estimates regarding the clinical development of and potential

marketing approvals for the product. Forward-looking statements are generally

identified by the words "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends",

"estimates", "plans", "would be" and similar expressions. Although Sanofi's

management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking

statements are reasonable, investors are cautioned that forward-looking

information and statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many

of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Sanofi,

that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those

expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking information and

statements. These risks and uncertainties include among other things, the

uncertainties inherent in research and development of the product, future

clinical data and analysis, including post marketing, decisions by regulatory

authorities, such as the FDA or the EMA, regarding whether and when to approve

the product or biological application that may be filed for the product as well

as their decisions regarding labeling and other matters that could affect the

availability or commercial potential of the product, the absence of guarantee

that the product if approved will be commercially successful, risks associated

with intellectual property, future litigation, the future approval and

commercial success of therapeutic alternatives, and volatile economic

conditions, as well as those risks discussed or identified in the public filings

with the SEC and the AMF made by Sanofi, including those listed under "Risk

Factors" and "Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" in

Sanofi's annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2015. Other

than as required by applicable law, Sanofi does not undertake any obligation to

update or revise any forward-looking information or statements.



Regeneron Forward-Looking Statements and Use of Digital Media

This news release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and

uncertainties relating to future events and the future performance of Regeneron

Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Regeneron" or the "Company"), and actual events or

results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Words such

as "anticipate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "estimate,"

variations of such words, and similar expressions are intended to identify such

forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain

these identifying words. These statements concern, and these risks and

uncertainties include, among others, the nature, timing, and possible success

and therapeutic applications of Regeneron's products, product candidates, and

research and clinical programs now underway or planned, including without

limitation Dupixent® (dupilumab); the likelihood, timing, and scope of possible

regulatory approval and commercial launch of Regeneron's late-stage product

candidates and new indications for marketed products, such as Dupixent for the

treatment of adult patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis who are

candidates for systemic therapy (including possible regulatory approval of

Dupixent by the European Medicines Agency and the U.S. Food and Drug

Administration discussed in this news release) and other potential indications;

unforeseen safety issues and possible liability resulting from the

administration of products and product candidates in patients, including without

limitation Dupixent; serious complications or side effects in connection with

the use of Regeneron's products and product candidates (such as Dupixent) in

clinical trials; coverage and reimbursement determinations by third-party

payers, including Medicare, Medicaid, and pharmacy benefit management companies;

ongoing regulatory obligations and oversight impacting Regeneron's marketed

products, research and clinical programs, and business, including those relating

to the enrollment, completion, and meeting of the relevant endpoints of post-

approval studies; determinations by regulatory and administrative governmental

authorities which may delay or restrict Regeneron's ability to continue to

develop or commercialize Regeneron's products and product candidates, such as

Dupixent; competing drugs and product candidates that may be superior to

Regeneron's products and product candidates; uncertainty of market acceptance

and commercial success of Regeneron's products and product candidates and the

impact of studies (whether conducted by Regeneron or others and whether mandated

or voluntary) on the commercial success of Regeneron's products and product

candidates; the ability of Regeneron to manufacture and manage supply chains for

multiple products and product candidates; unanticipated expenses; the costs of

developing, producing, and selling products; the ability of Regeneron to meet

any of its sales or other financial projections or guidance and changes to the

assumptions underlying those projections or guidance; the potential for any

license or collaboration agreement, including Regeneron's agreements with Sanofi

and Bayer HealthCare LLC (or their respective affiliated companies, as

applicable), to be cancelled or terminated without any further product success;

and risks associated with intellectual property of other parties and pending or

future litigation relating thereto. A more complete description of these and

other material risks can be found in Regeneron's filings with the United States

Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Form 10-K for the year ended

December 31, 2015 and its Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended September

30, 2016. Any forward-looking statements are made based on management's current

beliefs and judgment, and the reader is cautioned not to rely on any forward-

looking statements made by Regeneron. Regeneron does not undertake any

obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statement, including without

limitation any financial projection or guidance, whether as a result of new

information, future events, or otherwise.



Regeneron uses its media and investor relations website and social media outlets

to publish important information about the Company, including information that

may be deemed material to investors. Financial and other information about

Regeneron is routinely posted and is accessible on Regeneron's media and

investor relations website (http://newsroom.regeneron.com) and its Twitter feed

(http://twitter.com/regeneron).





