Mag One Products Inc.: PILOT PLANT & UPDATE



VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA/07 December 2016. MAG ONE PRODUCTS INC. (Mag One or the Company) working closely with our partners and advisors in the magnesium (Mg) and concrete industries and based on the keen interest of several potential buyers/users in exploring offtake agreements, as well as potential investors, all expressed they would like to see the quality of the products as produced with a pilot plant, to consider both offtake agreements and/or more serious investment in the Company.



Our technical advisors have determined that a pilot plant is required to fully explore the market, financial benefits and commercial viability of producing a range of magnesia, (MgO) and other products from the tailings. For Mag One, an added benefit is the ability to convert most the content of its 50-million tonnes of tailings into saleable products which will minimize the requirement for ongoing waste management at the site in Quebec, Canada and underpins our goal to be a green producer of magnesium metal, magnesium compounds and related byproducts.



Initial engineering estimates have determined that a relatively small scale, 18,000 tonnes/annum (tpa) high-purity magnesia facility will result in a compelling ROI which will be further confirmed through the pilot plant effort.



The Quebec Government has supported the Company to construct Phase I of the magnesia pilot plant. Initial funding of $495,000. has been confirmed for this phase. City and local governments at the Mag One site also strongly support the pilot and commercial development plans of the Company which will provide many new jobs.



The design of the Companys flagship Mg metal production process will continue in parallel. It is understood that the precursor in producing high-quality, high-purity (99%) Mg metal, is to produce high-quality MgO (99%).



Mag One has already selected the land/site for the pilot plant near the tailings site and equipment selection, procurement and construction is expected to start immediately.





Mag One Products Inc. is a technology, processing and production company, that aims to be the diamond standard in the Magnesium (Mg) market by concentrating on three initial projects: I. Magnesium-based structural insulated sheathing panels; II. production of MgO, Mg(OH)2 and other saleable co-products, byproducts and compounds; and III. production of 99.9% pure magnesium metal at the Companys ore and manufacturing plant site in southern Quebec, Canada. Mag Ones advantages are its proprietary patent(s) pending technology, modular processing plant expansion concept and the fact that it has secured 50 Million tonnes of already mined, ongrade tailings which on average, contain 22% Mg (or 11 Million tonnes of Mg Metal) and pays only $1.00/tonne, as it is used. This is sufficient ore for over 100 years of production at the targeted production levels of the Mg products.



Signed: ---



Nelson M. Skalbania, Chairman.



For further information or questions kindly contact the Company via email: ----- info(at)MagOneProducts.com





