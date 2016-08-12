       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Kickstarter Campaign Launched To Fund Groundbreaking Language Learning Platform - Globeik

Globeik.com has officially launched a Kickstarter campaign for Globeik, a groundbreaking language app that brings the sharing economy to the language learning community.

(firmenpresse) - Celebration, FL - Globeik.com has officially launched a Kickstarter campaign for Globeik, a groundbreaking language app that brings the sharing economy to the language learning community. The Kickstarter campaign aims to garner widespread support and financial backing to complete the development of the app and market it to a mass audience.

Globeik.com is the newest language learning platform which connects the average native speaker as an Instructor and the language learner as the student. The unique method used to power this language learning platform is being coined The Globeik Way. Using The Globeik Way, its possible for Instructors to earn up to $62 per hour, while Students learn for as little as a $1.20 an hour. The Company states that Globeik is the most inexpensive way to learn a language.

The Globeik Way is similar to Uber's driver/passenger portal, where everyday drivers with a good running car, are paired with needy passengers, cheaper than in a government regulated taxicab and it also creates job opportunities for everyday people; without the red tape or bureaucracy of a taxi licensing.

Picture your instructor being your everyday common John Doe or Jane Roe. These individuals speak the language every day, and they are very fluent, Said project creator Yahweh Yodhhewawhe. Therefore, what's wrong with them teaching you for a very inexpensive price like $1.20 for five minutes or $6.20 for an hour?

The Globeik Way allows one Instructor to move beyond teaching one student for an hour (making $6.20) to teaching a group class and earning a multiple of their base rate. The Globeik Way also allows one learning student to pool with others to form a class and reduce the rate that each of them pays. Globeik ensures that Instructors are able to teach multiple students by placing Instructors under probationary periods of 4 to 12 weeks. After a successful probation, Instructors can increase the number of students they teach in a given group. Globeik charges a 30% fee on all services. The Globeik way could be applied to any and all languages.



[Kickstarter] funds would be used for improving the creation of the app so that Globeik can get the engineering it needs to function correctly [and] get the necessary tweaking and evaluation to ensure the app is efficient, says Yahweh Yodhhewawhe

Kickstarter is a funding platform for creative projects. Everything from films, games, and music to art, design, and technology. Backers who support a project on Kickstarter get an inside look at the creative process, and help that project come to life. All Backers of the Kickstarter campaign who pledge to support Globeik will receive rewards that include promotional gear and free language classes.

The Kickstarter campaign is officially open until December 23, 2016. For more information about the Kickstarter campaign, visit: http://kck.st/2ftpSDu

Contact:
Yahweh Yodhhewawhe
Phone: (407) 668-2457
Email: yodhhewawhe(at)yahoo.com
Website: http://kck.st/2ftpSDu



