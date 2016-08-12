Queensland Brain Institute to Accelerate Brain Research with Brocade

(firmenpresse) - BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/08/16 -- Brocade (NASDAQ: BRCD) today announced that The University of Queensland's will become the first organization in Australia to migrate to Brocade® Gen 6 Fibre Channel storage networking solutions. switches will be deployed to provide the speed and performance the Queensland Brain Institute needs to eliminate data bottlenecks and accelerate research into preventing brain diseases such as dementia, Alzheimer's, motor neuron disease, anxiety, depression, and schizophrenia.

Established in 2003, the Queensland Brain Institute is one of the world's largest dedicated facilities focused on understanding how the brain works and finding ways to prevent diseases. While it has been remarkably successful in making major neuroscientific discoveries -- with an Alzheimer's breakthrough among the world's most discussed medical research last year -- the difficulty accessing, storing, and managing increasingly large data sets from brain imaging and microscopy devices is a constant consideration. Continuous improvement is vitally important to ensure scientific research staff have a "zero friction" experience in their workflows.

"Whole-brain imaging is critical to our research, but as advances in imaging and microscopy instruments continue to increase the resolutions and sampling rates of the data they generate, our storage infrastructure has new and unpredictable demands put upon it every day," said Jake Carroll, senior information technology manager (research), Queensland Brain Institute. "Brocade's Gen 6 Fibre Channel switches will provide a massive boost in our data transfer speeds to enable our scientists to get their job done seamlessly and efficiently."

The Brocade G620 is a high-density storage networking switch that delivers breakthrough performance and scalability designed to support data growth and demanding workloads from mission-critical applications. The Queensland Brain Institute will deploy Brocade G620 switches to form a fully redundant, low-latency storage network fabric with 32 Gigabit per second (Gbps) links -- which can be combined into a 128 Gbps framed-based trunk -- capable of dealing with the most demanding data flows. These switches will operate alongside the Gen 5 Fibre Channel switches the Queensland Brain Institute is already using to handle its less demanding storage network requirements.

"We have to conduct increasingly complex experiments with rapidly growing data sets to make research breakthroughs, with researchers employing the latest imaging techniques and technologies, as well as running analysis against an increasing number of data points," added Carroll. "With data already growing at several petabytes per year without any pattern, it's very difficult to predict data growth going forward in a dynamic research computing environment. This puts a premium on storage network scalability -- a requirement that Brocade's Gen 6 Fibre Channel technology is more than capable of meeting."

The Brocade G620-based Fibre Channel fabric is part of an integrated storage solution alongside high-performance storage arrays from Hitachi Data Systems (HDS) and a high-end file server and preservation platform from Oracle (Hierarchical Storage Manager) to control the flow of data between storage layers. This next-generation storage infrastructure is designed to future-proof the institute by eliminating performance barriers and helping to deliver data processing on demand. This approach will enable scientists to have seamless access to the data they need to carry out the Queensland Brain Institute's important research. It also provides appropriate governance and preservation layers in an increasingly complex sector, in regard to reproducibility and immutability.

"Gen 6 Fibre Channel delivers a huge leap in performance for organizations with demanding Big Data environments like the Queensland Brain Institute, particularly in the face of its rapidly evolving brain imaging technology and increasing data needs," said Jason Baden, senior director ANZ, Brocade. "Organizations can now confidently address performance, reliability, and scalability requirements for hyperscale virtualization, new data center architectures, and next-generation storage technologies."

