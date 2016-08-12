Moovly announces new product to automatically generate mass customized videos

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/08/16 -- Moovly Media Inc. (TSX VENTURE: MVY)(FRANKFURT: 0PV2) ("Moovly" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the launch of a new product called the Moovly Video Generator, which allows companies, organizations and brands to produce template-based, customized videos in high volumes and distribute these to their target audiences via email, social media or third party applications.

The versatility of the Moovly platform not only enables individual users to easily create their own multimedia content via an editor, but now also allows companies, agencies and brands to mass personalize videos to engage their target audiences.

Geert Coppens, CTO of Moovly commented, "This is the third product that uses our advanced platform API and offers our business customers the ability to not only create content using our editor but also to generate customizable data-driven content. While historically most companies have used one expensive generic video per campaign, Moovly now enables them to generate volumes of individually customized videos at high speed and low costs."

Moovly offers three types of Moovly Video Generators:

Moovly's video generators can be used for:

This launch of Moovly Video Generators is further evidence of Moovly's technological leadership in the online multimedia content creation industry, and is fully in line with Moovly's vision to become the number one platform for engaging, customizable multimedia content creation.

About Moovly:

Moovly is a cloud based multimedia platform that enables people to create engaging multimedia content by making it affordable, intuitive and simple. Users choose from extensive animated content libraries in various styles and can add their own images, movies and sounds to create captivating videos and presentations. Finished work is published on major social channels like Facebook and YouTube, shared for viewing or editing in the online Moovly User Gallery or downloaded with the click of a button.

Today Moovly is used in education, businesses of any size and government, non-government and non-profit organizations. Moovly is also adopted by private consumers and broadcasters to create videos that explain, promote, engage, inspire, educate and entertain. Videos can be played on mobile devices, TV screens, digital billboards and more.

Moovly makes video content recyclable, easy to edit, fast to update and possible to translate, all in-house. Powerful business features include API access, custom style and brand libraries, total white-label option, custom user interface capability, high-level security, premium support and commercial boost services. The platform is accessible from computers as well as iOS mobile devices.

For additional information regarding Moovly, please refer to its website at .

Reader Advisory

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "ongoing", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward looking statements and information with respect to Moovly's future business plans and the expected benefits of its products. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward looking statements and information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct.

By its nature, such forward-looking information is subject to various risks and uncertainties, which could cause the actual results and expectations to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed. These risks and uncertainties, include, but are not limited to, Moovly's inability to continue to commercialize its products or demand for its products decreases or disappears. Other risk factors are set forth in detail in the Company's Management Information Circular dated March 30, 2016 which is available for review under the Company's corporate profile at . Some other risks and factors that could cause the results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information also include, but are not limited to: general economic conditions in Canada, the United States and globally; industry conditions, unanticipated operating events; failure to obtain any necessary third party consents and approvals, if and when required; the availability of capital on acceptable terms; the need to obtain required approvals from regulatory authorities; stock market volatility; competition for, among other things, capital and skilled personnel; changes in tax laws; and the other factors. Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is given as of the date hereof, and to not use such forward-looking information for anything other than its intended purpose. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contacts:



Brendon Grunewald

President, CEO and Director

Office phone: +32 9 398 81 20





Investor Relations

Dan Whittle

+1 604-639-4486





Thorsten Strauss

Marketing Director

Mobile: +32 471 343 293





More information:

http://www.moovly.com



PressRelease by

Moovly Media Inc.

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 12/08/2016 - 08:01

Language: English

News-ID 511593

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Moovly Media Inc.

Stadt: VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA





Number of hits: 61



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease