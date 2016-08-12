Urban Select Capital Corporate Update

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/08/16 -- Urban Select Capital Corporation (TSX VENTURE: CH) (the "Company" or "Urban Select") announces that John King Burns has tendered his resignation from the board of directors of the Company effective December 6, 2016. Mr. Burns resigned from the Board of Urban Select in order to focus his efforts on his other commitments. The Company does not intend to fill the vacancy until the next annual general meeting of shareholders.

ABOUT URBAN SELECT

Urban Select Capital Corporation is an investment issuer focused on investing growth capital into private and public companies in a broad range of sectors including natural resources, healthcare, and agriculture and consumer retail services. Urban Select's management team is composed of investment professionals combining an Asian background with Western education and extensive experience in investment banking, venture capital and fund management in Canada, China and the U.S.

