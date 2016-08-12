All for One Steeb AG - Figures for Financial Year 2015/16 Confirmed

Plans to Raise Dividend by 10 Percent

- Sales: EUR 266.3 million (+10% compared to prior year)

- EBIT: EUR 18.8 million (+2% compared to adjusted previous-year EBIT; -2% compared to prior year)

- Group earnings: EUR 12.3 million (+7% compared to prior year)

- Earnings per share: EUR 2.46 (+7% compared to prior year)

- Dividend to be raised by 10 percent to EUR 1.10 per share

All for One Steeb AG, a leading IT service provider and the Number 1 in the German-speaking SAP market, released its final figures (IFRS) for the financial year 2015/16 (1 Oct 2015 to 30 Sep 2016) following the supervisory board meeting that was convened on 7 December 2016 to finalise the financial statements.

The preliminary figures for 2015/16 published on 21 November 2016 have been confirmed, according to which this SAP full-service provider increased sales for the financial year 2015/16 as a whole by 10% to EUR 266.3 million (2014/15: EUR 241.6 million). The demand for all-encompassing service solutions is growing sharply as more businesses embrace digitalisation to transform entire departments and lines of business. For this reason, all three pillars of All for One Steeb AG's integrated business model posted strong gains. Recurring revenues from outsourcing and cloud services (including software maintenance) increased 7% to EUR 117.7 million (2014/15: EUR 110.4 million) and account for a 44% share (2014/15: 46%) of total sales. Building on an increasing number of digitalisation projects and SAP HANA as a platform, revenues from the sale of SAP licenses improved 14% to a record level of EUR 32.8 million (2014/15: EUR 28.7 million). Similarly, consulting revenues gained 13% to EUR 110.9 million (2014/15: EUR 98.0 million).

Despite a significant rise in expenditures and investments directed toward future growth fields, including in proprietary SAP S/4HANA-based industry solutions and the cloud portfolio, the EBIT for 2015/16 was EUR 18.8 million, for an EBIT margin of 7.1% (2014/15: 8.0%). The EBIT for 2014/15 was EUR 19.3 million and included a positive special effect relating to a different period in the amount of EUR 0.7 million from the reversal of a provision (ORGA transaction, 2012/13). The EBIT for 2015/16 rose 2% when adjusted for this special effect. Group earnings for 2015/16 increased to EUR 12.3 million (2014/15: EUR 11.5 million) and earnings per share to EUR 2.46 (2014/15: EUR 2.30), each reflecting a gain of 7%.



The equity ratio improved to 39% (30 Sep 2015: 32%) while net liquidity increased to EUR 10.0 million (30 Sep 2015: EUR 3.5 million). The number of employees rose 8% to 1,302 (30 Sep 2015: 1,203).

Because of these good results, the management board and the supervisory board have decided to increase the distribution to shareholders and recommend to the annual general meeting scheduled for 16 March 2017 that a dividend be paid in the amount of EUR 1.10 (2014/15: EUR 1.00) per share entitled to dividends.

All for One Steeb AG will be publishing its complete annual report as scheduled during its financial results press conference on 14 December 2016.





All for One Steeb AG (ISIN DE0005110001) is number 1 in the German-speaking SAP market and a leading IT service provider. The full-service provider's portfolio comprises end-to-end solutions along the whole of the IT value chain, from management and technology consulting, SAP industry solutions and cloud applications up to highly scalable hosting and cloud services out of its German datacenters, where All for One Steeb is orchestrating high- available IT operations for all business-related IT systems - including SAP solutions as well as Microsoft Exchange or Sharepoint. This is why market observers also rank All for One Steeb amongst the leading IT service providers for Outsourcing and Cloud Services, SAP HANA, Business Analytics and Performance Management, Human Capital Management, Application Management Services or Communications and Collaboration. As an SAP Platinum Partner, All for One Steeb is a reliable general contractor and serves with more than 1,300 employees over 2,000 clients in Germany, Austria and Switzerland, mainly among the manufacturing and consumer goods industry. As a founding member of United VARs, the largest global network of leading SAP partners, All for One Steeb guarantees a comprehensive consulting and service portfolio as well as the best local support in some 80 countries.

In the financial year 2015/16, All for One Steeb AG achieved a turnover of EUR 266 million. The company is listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

www.all-for-one.com/english





Company information / Profile:

