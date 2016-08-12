U-Rings Project at Kickstarter Reaches its Goal in 48 Hours

(firmenpresse) - The U-Rings project that is the first magnetic flash drive for iPhone has now finally reached its goal in 48 hours at Kickstarter. The aim of the company behind the project is to increase the awareness of people to the product that brings security, style and convenience.



Actually, the project will be funded on the 19th day of December 2016, Monday, 10:23 PM AWST. iPhone users who feel constrained by the limited options in backing up their files will most likely benefit from it. Their passion for videos and photos will no longer give huge data charges every month. The magnetic flash drive for iPhone is valuable to use when users seek for space and intend to optimize their storage.



U-Ring is specifically designed as the best solution for some issues that relate to losing USB flash drive and to those who felt uncomfortable in carrying a flash drive in their pocket. In addition, this flash drive magnetically attaches to the back part of the iPhone and highlights its USB and lightning connections. The magnetic base and the flash drive have an innovative ring that allows one to use a phone single handedly.



Among those benefits that can be enjoyed in the use of U-Ring is that it meshes up well with an active life. This can be perfectly used to share and enjoy moments with friends and families. The comfort and relaxation are also achieved through the use of the product. Moreover, it can work well with iPad, Mac/PC and it can be utilized as an iPhone stand in various ways.



As per the magnetic base, it is designed to be powerful that the phone can be attached to any of the metallic surface. Another impressive feature of the product is that it can be made as a desk toy. Other highlighted features include file management, ultra-security, MFi , rare earth magnet, one touch backup, high speed read and write, voice recorder, charging and photo and video.



It is expected that more people will be interested in using the magnetic flash drive for iPhone due to the convenience and ease that it brings. The team from Hong Kong and USA pioneered the project for their extensive background in consumer electronic product development.





If you are interested to know more about the product, feel free to visit this link https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1086588558/u-ring-worlds-first-magnetic-flash-drive-for-iphon



