Leading Healthcare Providers Use Softing Tools to Develop OPC UA Companion Standard

Haar, December, 8, 2016  Softing Industrial has signed an agreement with the OPC Foundation to supply the OPCs Open-SCS working group with Softings OPC UA toolkits and to offer technical consultancy to the group.

(firmenpresse) - Driven by healthcare providers, the Open-SCS initiative directly addresses the healthcare industrys product serialization regulation wave of the next decade. The group is partnered with the OPC Foundation to develop an open source standard in the packaging serialization global name registry and an associated set of subscription-based work products. The open standard and work products are focused on the standardization of data exchanges for healthcare packaging serialization and the aggregations between a healthcare providers enterprise serialization management function and their product packaging lines. The list of group members includes companies like Abbot Healthcare Products B.V., Hoffmann-La Roche, Omron Europe, Pfizer and SAP, among others.

Softings OPC UA tools will be used by the group for the joint development of an OPC UA companion standard, and by individual group members for prototype development. Softing will offer technical consultancy to the group for OPC UA server- and client development. In addition, Softing provides a graphical tool for OPC UA node set modelling.

As a long-standing OPC Competence Center, Softing Industrial has in-depth experience with OPC standardization and technology, says Dr. Christopher Anhalt, Business Development Manager at Softing. The agreement with the OPC Foundation underscores our strategic position and goals as leading technology provider for Industrie 4.0- and IoT solutions.

Thomas Burke, president and executive director of the OPC Foundation says, The OPC Foundation has supported the Open Serialization Communication Standard working group since its inception in March 2015. The importance of this serialization work in the pharmaceutical industry to prevent the threat of drug counterfeiting worldwide cannot be overstated. We are excited to be involved and thrilled that they have selected OPC UA for their data communication to the enterprise/cloud.







