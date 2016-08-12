Leading UK Lampshade Manufacturer Launches Innovative New Website

Lancashires lampshade specialists, Premier Lampshades, are delighted to announce the launch of their new state-of-the-art website.
(firmenpresse) - Lancashires lampshade specialists, Premier Lampshades , are delighted to announce the launch of their new state-of-the-art website. With new features to make the browsing and buying process much simpler, the new easy-to-use site is great news for lampshade lovers everywhere.
Making it easier for you
The new site is now completely mobile friendly. Lampshade lovers, design enthusiasts and artisan aficionados can now peruse and purchase the delightful range of products on the go. The checkout portal has also been given an update, making it much quicker and easier to make a purchase.
A new product filter has been added to the online lampshade shop , making it easier to find your perfect lampshade and you can use the revamped Lampshade Builder tool if you cant find what you need. Using this, you can choose the exact fabric, frame, size and accessories to get the lampshade thats right for you. On top of all that, the new fabric swatch service lets you order fabric swatches so you can try out the colour, styling and pattern of the product before you make a purchase.
They also boast a comprehensive lampshade repair service that can repair and recover any lampshade regardless of size, material or style. And much like lampshades websites sometimes need an update to keep them looking beautiful.
All in all, the new website is simpler, more modern and much more vibrant. It reflects Premier Lampshades ambition to be the number one UK lampshade specialist.
About Premier Lampshades
Premier Lampshades have over 30 years experience in producing exceptional lampshades and lampshade accessories. Their core values of quality, uniqueness and a love for craftsmanship are exactly why theyre trusted by countless companies both locally and across the UK, including Shreddies, Allerton Castle, and Manchesters Royal Exchange Theatre.
Contact:
Ian Holbrook
Premier Lampshades
Address: 84 Cox Green Road, Egerton, Bolton, Lancashire, BL7 9HE, UK
Phone: 01204 414366
Email: premierlampshades(at)googlemail.com
Website: http://premierlampshades.co.uk/
More information:
http://premierlampshades.co.uk
