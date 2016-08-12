ISG-Group starts production for new wind tunnel in Finland

Gladbeck, 8. December 2016. Indoor Skydiving Germany Group (ISG), German manufacturer of high performance freefall simulators, has started production for its first wind tunnel in Finland.

(firmenpresse) - ISG-Group which is specialized on wind tunnels with a unique high quality airflow generating system, is happy to anounce the sale of a new windtunnel for installation in Helsinki, Finland. ISG now started to produce the components of the wind tunnel which will get installed into the shopping mall in summer 2017.



This will be the first ISG wind tunnel integrated into a shopping mall.



Boris Nebe, CEO of ISG-Group:

We are happy to announce the production of our second wind tunnel with the new developed single fan technology. This is the first time that we integrate our technology into a shopping mall, a big milestone in the development of Indoor Skydiving Germany Group.



The wind tunnel technology of ISG-Group was developed in cooperation with the aerospace department of the Technical University of Berlin and other aeronautical engineering companies and is internationally recognized for its energy efficiency, safety and airflow quality. The first reference facility opened in 2009 in Bottrop, Germany (Indoor Skydiving Bottrop GmbH  www.indoor-skydiving.com). Since then ISG-Group has built and started multiple wind tunnel facilities for customers; many additional projects are in construction or planning phase.







Driven by mankinds dream of flight, ISG-Group delivers and builds vertical wind tunnels for freefall simulation for the sport of indoor skydiving and the entertainment market. The high performance facilities of ISG-Group are used also as professional training facilities for skydivers and military freefall units. In addition to that they also deliver a new experience to the entertainment market. The founders of this company developed in the recent years the most advanced and most silent vertical wind tunnel technology. It is internationally recognized for its energy efficiency, design, safety and airflow quality. Managing Director is Boris Nebe, the headquarter is in Gladbeck, Germany. Information under www.isg-group.de

Indoor Skydiving Germany Group

