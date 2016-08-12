Top Selling Makeup Organizer Sees Increase In Demand As Holidays Approach

Cosmopolitan Collection announced there has been an increase in demand for their top-selling makeup organizer during the holiday season.

(firmenpresse) - Cosmopolitan Collection is the manufacturer of the top selling [cosmetic organizer from Amazon.com](https://www.amazon.com/Acrylic-Organizer-BEAUTIFUL-Cosmetic-Storage/dp/B00T0O7G8G). With the holiday season approaching, Cosmopolitan Collection has seen a steady increase in the demand for the cosmetic storage unit.



"Our sales volume this year so far has been considerably higher than last year," said company spokesman Rob Bowser. "We continue to hear from our customers about how much the like their organizer, and now they are giving it for holiday gifts. People are using this organizer for many different things, not just makeup. Some customers have said they are using the organizer for sewing supplies, craft supplies, small tools like screws and nails, office supplies. We love hearing the creativity of our customers, and are thrilled they like our product enough to give it as a gift."



The makeup organizer by Cosmopolitan Collection is designed to help men and women everywhere to organize their lives. It is made of a durable acrylic resin that is scratch resistant, shatterproof and waterproof. The storage unit is designed in two pieces that can be stacked as a single unit, or used separately. With four drawers and 16 other compartments of various shapes and sizes, the Cosmopolitan Collection organizer has a space for everything. Since it is clear, it is easy to find whatever is held inside of it.



The Cosmopolitan Collection [makeup organizer](https://docs.google.com/presentation/d/1tg1Jk9uce6FT5Svg-Kx7JWelhyKWgaOTTYiXZ_5oPN0/pub?start=true&loop=false&delayms=60000&slide=id.p) is sold exclusively on Amazon.com, and currently on sale for $29.99. Free shipping is available for any purchase over $49.



About Cosmopolitan Collection: "As an honest and ethical company, Cosmopolitan Collection focuses all energy, resources, and effort to organizing the world in a beautiful way. By creating a single, acrylic makeup organizer, Cosmopolitan Collection works to improve the world by bringing the best quality makeup organizer in the world to market so that all men and women can use and enjoy the product at a reasonable price."





