Flaine  the Perfect Ski Resort for Parents and Children of All Ages

Finding a ski resort with great slopes, schools and plenty to keep parents and kids busy and happy isnt easy. For many, Flaine ticks all the boxes.

(firmenpresse) - I have been providing ski transfers from Geneva for years. Ive driven parties of friends, young couples, people celebrating their wedding anniversary and hundreds of families with children of all ages. For me, being a shuttle driver is much more than just driving the car, its also about getting to know my passengers and going out of my way to do as much as I can to make their stay perfect.



Here are some tips that I hope will make your stay even better.



Looking for a Family Ski Resort



From home, all ski resorts seem to be magical, offering lots to do for all the family. Ideally, youd want to check it out for yourself before booking  but thats not feasible.



For many families, and especially those with older children who can pretty much fend for themselves, finding the right resort can be a challenge. Its not just a question of good slopes and ski schools; its about finding a place where theres plenty to do for everybody and where you feel safe and secure when letting the kids go out alone.



Flaine: Designed for You and Your Family



Lets start with where to stay. You can choose from an amazing collection of ski chalets, self-catering apartment complexes or hotels. Most offer great services with access to other amenities such as a game room, internet & Wi-Fi, swimming pool, gym, sauna, spa Jacuzzi and more. One thing I would recommend is to book early. Getting a last-minute reservation is almost impossible and youll pay a premium price.



On and Off the Slopes



The main reason for your holiday is to ski, perhaps bolstered by some lessons for the children. Whether an absolute beginner or an expert, there are plenty of pistes to choose from. The three beginners ski lifts are free. I recommend getting a Flaine or Grand Massif ski lift pass if you intend trying some of the more challenging slopes.



What do you do after a day on the slopes? Flaine has a more sedate nightlife than some other French resorts, but there is still plenty to see and do.





The resort is home to some nice restaurants and bars, and not all will cost you an arm and a leg. One restaurant with a difference is Gîte du Lac de Gers. Its off the beaten track but a great place to finish a days skiing. You can get a snow-cat tow to the restaurant and then ski back to your accommodation.



The resort also has an ice driving circuit where you can try  the emphasis is on try  to navigate the icy track. You or the kids could go snowmobiling, take a dogsled run or visit the bowling alley. If you fancy a dip or working up a sweat, the pool, gym and spa at the Centaure are open to the public.



Getting There



From the UK it is best to fly into Geneva airport, which is just over 70 Km from Flaine. Ski transfers from Geneva are the ideal way to get from the airport to the resort  the drive is a treat. Pre-booking an airport transfer with Shuttle Direct is the answer to stress-free travelling.



Our ski transfers from Geneva get you there in comfort; your driver takes care of loading your luggage  ski equipment can be transported for free if you notify them in advance  and you have someone who can give you some great tips about Flaine and the area around it.



Happy skiing!





