Best Selling Play Food By Mommy Please Set Now Featured At Best Price

Mommy Please announced today that their best-selling play food set will be featured at a special best price for the holiday season.

(firmenpresse) - With just over two weeks left of the holiday shopping season, Mommy Please announced today that their 125-piece [pretend food set for kids](https://goo.gl/6oO7Ah) will be featured at a new, best price.



"Our product is made for children, and this is the time of year when gifts are being purchased for many of them," said Mommy Please spokesperson Elsie Murphy. "We want our product to be available for everyone. In order to make our play food set more affordable, we have just lowered the price on the set to a new, best price." The price of the set is now $23.97, nearly 40% off the retail price of the set.



The 125-piece food set by Mommy Please is the top selling toy food set on Amazon.com. The set contains a wide variety of foods items, such as apples, chicken, ice cream, bananas, milk, broccoli, corn, hamburgers, hot dogs, asparagus, french fries, grapes, watermelon, chips, juice, cauliflower and more. The play food is made of brightly colored plastic that is toxin and BPA-free, and safe for children ages three and older.



A verified purchaser wrote a five-star review for the play food set and said "I ordered this set to use in a play kitchen I have set up for my grandchildren. WOW! There is a great variety of foods and vibrant colors. Especially love the cookies, crackers, and hot dogs that go in a bun! I look forward to watching my grandchildren pretend play and using this experience as a vocabulary builder and learning opportunity. Each piece looks exactly like the real item and there are no jagged seams. Great job!!"



The [play food](https://docs.google.com/presentation/d/1vWVwMX3Hh497HCuYetaw9fqdpJydtLS6jbulZL-l0Gk/pub?start=false&loop=false&delayms=3000&slide=id.p) set by Mommy Please is sold only on Amazon.com, where free shipping is available for any combined purchase over $49.



About Mommy Please: "Mommy Please has worked tirelessly to bring children a play set that will never cease to keep their imaginations going. We strive to ensure that happiness, education, and creativity are all incorporated into play time every single day. As a company that focuses on family values, Mommy Please intends to influence the lives of families around the world."





