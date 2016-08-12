Newtec Appoints Sjoerd De Clerck As New VP Asia

New Sales Vice-President will build on Newtecs growth in region following new partnerships and customers

(firmenpresse) - SINGAPORE and SINT-NIKLAAS, Belgium, 8 December 2016. Newtec - a specialist in designing, developing and manufacturing equipment and technologies for satellite communications - today announced it has appointed a new sales Vice-President for the Asia-Pacific region.



Sjoerd De Clerck will be responsible for leading the Asia-Pacific team and ensuring the companys continued growth across the continents. The appointment follows Newtecs partnership with leading Asian players and several important customer wins. All leading satellite operators, the majority of broadcasters, service providers and Satcom partners are among customers served by Newtec in the Asia-Pacific region.



De Clercks previous appointments include positions at Barco N.V. - a global technology company that designs and develops virtualization solutions for a variety of professional markets - where he held various VP positions. He will be based at Newtecs Singapore office and report to Newtecs global Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) Thomas Van den Driessche.



I am delighted to be joining the team at Newtec during a time when the company is doing extremely well, said De Clerck. Newtec already has an established customer base in Asia and its recent partnership and customer announcements highlight how important the region is for the company. My mission will be to lead the team to develop that growth even further and I cannot wait to get started.



Asia-Pacific is one of Newtecs most important regions due to the increasing demand for global GEO High Throughput Satellite (HTS) services, which is expected to reach 1.5 Tbps globally by 2024, according to a number of studies, with Asia named as the second largest market for satellite capacity. The rapidly growing mobility market, Asias continued digital transformation and expanding multiservice ecosystem will further add to Newtecs growth in the region.



Van den Driessche said: The appointment of Sjoerd comes at a pivotal time for Newtec in the region and I have no doubt that he will lead the team to continued success.





About Newtec

Newtec, www.newtec.eu, is specialized in designing, developing and manufacturing equipment and technologies for satellite communications. As a pioneer in the industry, Newtec is dedicated to creating new possibilities for the broadcast, consumer and enterprise VSAT, government and defense, cellular backhaul and trunking and mobility, offshore and maritime markets. Our products and technologies can be applied in a wide range of single and multiservice applications from DTH broadcasting, video contribution and distribution and disaster recovery and backbones for cellular backhauling, to small and medium enterprises, SCADA and oil and gas networks, aircrafts and vessels.



Since 1985, our dedicated team of specialists has set industry standards with the most efficient, scalable and economical technology solutions. New challenges and customer needs offer opportunities to explore new boundaries. This empowers us to work even harder, helping customers to perform their best so that, together, we can make the world a safer, more informed and connected place. As a result, more than 3 billion people watch TV every day thanks to Newtec technology.



Newtec is a European company headquartered in Sint-Niklaas, Belgium. Through additional commercial offices in Dubai (UAE), Singapore, Beijing (China), Sao Paulo (Brazil) and Stamford, CT (USA) as well as an extensive network of over 100 certified partners, Newtec can meet customers needs worldwide.

