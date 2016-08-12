Mirakl Accelerates Online Marketplace Adoption With SAP® Hybris® Commerce

Mirakls SAP-Certified Extension for SAP Hybris Commerce Allows Brands, Manufacturers and Retailers to Rapidly Grow Assortment and Profit Margin

Boston, Paris, London, Munich  December 8, 2016  Mirakl, a leading global marketplace solutions provider, today announced the availability of its SAP-certified extension for the SAP® Hybris® Commerce solution. Designed to speed the time-to-market for companies to launch their own online marketplaces, the extension makes it faster and easier to integrate the Mirakl Marketplace Platform with SAP Hybris Commerce to onboard external vendors and sync critical product and commerce components. This new extension, which is featured in the Hybris Extend Marketplace, completes the majority of the integration work required to connect the Mirakl Marketplace Platform with SAP Hybris Commerce. As a result, customers are better able to focus on their marketplace strategy rather than the integration effort.



In 2015, nearly a third of all U.S. ecommerce sales were completed on the top 10 marketplaces, according to research released by Retail Touchpoints. The online marketplace model, pioneered by Amazon.com, eBay and Alibaba, has taken both B2C and B2B ecommerce by storm. According to a study conducted by Forrester Consulting, commissioned by Mirakl, 89% of global consumers agree that marketplaces offer convenience; 90% said they would shop with same marketplace again when purchasing a similar product. To help them meet consumer expectations for greater choice, competitive prices and service experience, Mirakl gives manufacturers and retailers the solution and expertise they need to launch their own online marketplace. Customers such as Outiz, a major brand of Saint-Gobain Retail Building France, and Galeries Lafayette, rely on SAP Hybris Commerce and Mirakl to offer their B2C and B2B customers a smooth omni-channel experience.



The Mirakl Marketplace Platform integration for SAP Hybris Commerce:



 Helps retailers drive more traffic and sales with more SKUs at a higher margin, without inventory investment.



 Helps B2B distributors rapidly introduce new products and subsidiaries into their B2B ecommerce catalog, while reducing long tail inventory costs.

 Helps B2B manufacturers increase sales through distribution partners while improving the brand experience for customers.



We are excited to work with SAP Hybris and offer customers an efficient way to integrate our solutions, speeding time-to-market for marketplace projects, said Philippe Corrot, Mirakl CEO. Mirakl has been recognized for pioneering and streamlining the development of marketplaces, an area of keen importance to global brands. Our industry-leading solutions are recognized for the security, reliability, and robust features that modernize and improve our customer's digital experience. Through this integration, we seek to accelerate the deployment of marketplaces on SAP Hybris Commerce.



At SAP Hybris, we believe the path to providing the greatest customer value is by offering a flexible, extensible platform to drive digital business, said Marcus Ruebsam, senior vice president, Global Head Solution Management, SAP Hybris. The Mirakl Marketplace Platform solution and the Mirakl extension help accelerate customer value for our B2B and B2C customers globally, who are investing in marketplace capabilities.



The Mirakl Marketplace Platform makes it easier for commerce and marketing teams to enrich the customer experience by quickly scaling product assortment, without overhead. Bringing more product selection through easily managed external vendors helps increase the brand footprint, making it easier to acquire new customers and retain current customers.







