Morzines Buzzing Après Scene

Get the best out of your skiing holiday in Morzine by experiencing the whole resort, including its après ski scene.

(firmenpresse) - Its undeniably true that skiing is an activity for people with energy. So, if the term ski all day and party all night appeals to you, then skiing in Morzine needs to be your next holiday destination.



There are many pubs, bars and even clubs in this beautiful alpine resort, so theres always a source of Après ski entertainment.



The Skiing



To get into the mood for the après ski, you first have to enjoy Morzine for all its worth. Skiing here is suited to varying levels of expertise, from beginners to experienced skiers. Morzine boasts a huge nursery slope areas which is situated near the village at the base of the range. Here, you will find ski schools and instructors who can help you develop your skills. Joining groups with other people wanting to learn is a great way to meet birds of a feather, or you can hire an instructor for your preferred amount of time.



Head a little further up the mountain range of Morzine, however, and you find miles of slopes and pistes that surround the village. The slopes range from easy to intermediate, so even less experienced skiers can explore a little further than the village.



The Nightlife



After a great day of skiing in Morzine, its time to experience Après Ski the way the French do. Its a traditional resort, so there are traditional restaurants and bars on every corner.



Bar Robinson, or Robbos to those already familiar with the establishment, is a traditional bar which serves the resorts famous local beer  Mützig. Be careful though, this is a very strong beer so you wont need many at all! Morzine also offers various sports bars such as Coyote Bar and Dixie Bar. Both are popular with holiday makers and locals who go to enjoy the big screens and busy atmospheres.



For a more sophisticated evening after skiing, try Coup de Coeur. This wine and cheese bar is perfect for a festive and chilled out evening where you can sit outside on the heated terrace, and appreciate the views even at night.





The resorts club scene is always busy in high ski season. Paradis, in the centre of town, is open till late every night. Dont be surprised to come across DJs that you would find in Ibiza in the summer  this club has a disco theme that makes every night feel like Saturday night.



How to Get to Morzine



Morzine is a great ski location because of its proximity to Geneva airport. With a drive of just 1 hour 15 minutes, its no wonder that this is the perfect resort for many keen British skiers. With Shuttle Direct, you can pre-book your taxi online and specify any extra requirements, such as more luggage space for all your equipment. Shuttle Direct can accommodate single travellers or big groups. Booking in advanced makes it simple and stress free, so you can enjoy your holiday to its full capacity.





http://www.shuttledirect.com/en/destination/fr/morzine.html



Lukas Johannes is a driver for Shuttle Direct, the number one provider of shared and private airport transfers all over Europe and northern Africa. If youre planning a winter break to go skiing in Morzine, Lukas and his colleagues can make sure that you and your luggage get to and from the airport of your choice swiftly and safely.

