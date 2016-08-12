Top Selling 105-Piece Gel Pen Set Is Now Back In Stock On Amazon.com

Teddy Shake announced today that their popular gel pen set is now back in stock and available for purchase.

(firmenpresse) - Since the launch of their 105-gel pen set last month, the Teddy Shake [colored gel pens](https://www.amazon.com/Gel-Pen-Set-Easy-Coloring/dp/B01IFTZOSA) have quickly become a top-selling item on Amazon.com. Demand for the pen set grew so fast that to pens sold out for a short period. They are now back in stock on Amazon.com, and available for purchase.



"We planned aggressive projection of sales for our pens, but had no idea the demand would be this great," said Teddy Shake spokesperson Bailey Anderson. "Customers have contacted use, saying how much they love our pens, how great they are to use for art projects, journaling and [adult coloring books](https://amzn.com/B01IFTZOSA). We invested significant time into research and development of a superior product, and customers are noticing the difference. There are still two weeks left until the holidays. Not only are our pens back in stock, but we have also discounted them to $24.99, to make them more affordable for this season of gift giving."



With 105 different pen colors, the Teddy Shake gel pen set has varieties such as milky, neon, and metallic - an entire rainbow of different colors. The pens contain 60% more gel ink than other gel pens and do not skip, fade or bleed through the paper when using them.



The discount on the Teddy Shake gel pen set is for a limited time, and the pens are available for purchase exclusively on Amazon.com. Any Amazon Prime customer can receive free two-day shipping on their gel pen order. Any combined purchases of $49 or more will qualify for free standard shipping.



About Teddy Shake: "Desiring to make the world a more colorful and creative place, we at Teddy Shake work every day to ensure you have the best gel pens sets on Earth. With hundreds of colors and various tones, we put our gel pens through massive Research and Development tests to make sure your creative flow never stops and your creations are always perfect."





More information:

http://https://www.amazon.com/Gel-Pen-Set-Easy-Coloring/dp/B01IFTZOSA



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Teddy Shake Gel Pens

https://www.amazon.com/Gel-Pen-Set-Easy-Coloring/dp/B01IFTZOSA

PressRelease by

Teddy Shake Gel Pens

Requests:

+1

Date: 12/08/2016 - 12:22

Language: English

News-ID 511630

Character count: 2097

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Teddy Shake Gel Pens

Ansprechpartner: Bailey Anderson

Stadt: Miami, FL, 33131 United States



Meldungsart: Unternehmensinformation

Versandart: VerÃ¶ffentlichung

Freigabedatum: 08/12/2016



Number of hits: 75



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease