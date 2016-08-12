Chamonix for Experts: Valleé Blanche

Treat yourself to an unforgettable ski holiday in the magical Valleé Blanche, which provides four incredible routes for advanced skiers, surrounded by magical scenery.

(firmenpresse) - Skiing the Vallée Blanche attracts many hedonists to Chamonix. This epic 20-kilometre route descends over 2700 metres while showing off its surrounding magical Alpine scenery. Theres a real sense of wilderness as you ski over the perfect white snow, down quick descents. However, there are a few preparations you should make before you set out to ensure that your run is both exhilarating and safe.



Before You Go



Be honest with yourself about your level of skiing. The temptation of the Vallée Blanche is wicked but you must remember the dangers that come hand in hand with the run. Assess how far you want to push yourself and dont go past your limits. Even the experts take mountain guides with them to navigate the area!



The Arête



The Arête is a world famous sharp mountain ridge that is sandwiched between two 50 degree slopes. Your resort will have basic kits that will get you across: crampons, climbing harnesses to attach to the safety rope and more. Its probably a good idea to have survival blankets, sunscreen, glacier glasses, a thermos and glucose tablets with you too in case of emergency. If you keep focused, traversing the ridge will be a hair-rasing but straightforward challenge.



The Routes



The four main routes vary in difficulty so theres something for everyone! All routes share the same incredible views and adrenaline-pumping descent. The Voie Normal is the best route to begin with as it is simple, fun and brings you near the valley floor. After conquering the Arête, youll ski past Le Gros Rognon, an extraordinary rock formation, before the path quickly narrows. Dont be too distracted by the sparkling ice falls as you ski this challenging terrain. This route can be risky so you must be able to ski a red piste successfully before attempting the Voie Normal.



When you have arrived, pink-cheeked and grinning, at the bottom of this run, treat yourself to lunch and a hot chocolate at Refue Du Requin, which you can find at the left side of the valley. Afterwards, warm up again with a flat section  Mer de Glace  as you zigzag between crevasses. Once you reach the bottom, you can ski back down if you still have the energy or catch the train at Montenvers.





If you are a more advanced skier, then you can attempt to the Real Valley Blanche, the Petit Envers du Plan or Grand Envers du Plan. These routes are significantly harder and have very steep pitches.



How to Get There



Begin your adventurous ski holiday with a short flight from London to Geneva. In only 1 hour and 35 minutes, British Airways, easyJet or Swiss flies to your destination for as little as £42. Make sure you book an airport transfer in advance with Shuttle Direct and notify us of any sports equipment you are bringing  then youre good to go! The journey from Geneva to Chamonix takes just over an hour so sit back, relax and enjoy the experience of a comfortable and safe ride through the beautiful countryside.



About Shuttle Direct



From Geneva to Chamonix, Shuttle Direct guarantees a safe journey to your destination where you will embark on an unforgettable ski holiday. As the leading provider of airport transfers across North Africa and Europe, we promise to be waiting for you in the departure lounge to help you with your winter gear and kick start your trip with a swift and friendly service.





More information:

http://www.shuttledirect.com/en/destination/fr/chamonix.html



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Lukas Johannes is a driver for Shuttle Direct, the number one provider of shared and private airport transfers all over Europe and northern Africa. If youre looking for affordable ski transfers from Geneva to Chamonix, Lukas and his colleagues can make sure that you and your luggage get to and from the airport swiftly and safely.

PressRelease by

Shuttle Direct

Date: 12/08/2016 - 12:27

Language: English

News-ID 511631

Character count: 3669

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Shuttle Direct



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 75



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease