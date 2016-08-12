Carolina West Wireless Selects RewardStream for Refer-a-Friend Program



RewardStream to provide tailored program for Carolina West Wireless subscribers.



Vancouver BC - December 8, 2016 - RewardStream Solutions Inc., (RewardStream or the Company), (TSX-V: REW and Frankfurt: JL4L, WKN Number A2APX1) a world leader in referral marketing solutions for telecommunications, financial services and e-commerce providers announces the launch of a Refer a Friend program for Carolina West Wireless subscribers.



Carolina West Wireless has been a leader in the wireless communications industry for over 25 years, and we are proud to be supporting the launch of their Refer a Friend Plus program, said Rob Goehring, Chief Executive Officer of RewardStream. Carolina West Wireless is regarded as an innovator in their market, and now their mobile subscribers can express their loyalty by inviting their friends and family to become customers, whether they are a Carolina West Wireless subscriber or a customer of their prepaid brand. We are excited to have Carolina West Wireless join us as we further grow our leadership position in the referral marketing industry.



Carolina West Wireless subscribers can refer as many friends and family members as they like using RewardStreams email, social media and word of mouth channels. When those friends become new customers, both parties can earn a reward. A unique feature of the Refer A Friend Plus program allows for the referring customer to also earn residual monthly credits for each customer they refer. The referral program works on all mobile devices and web browsers, making it easy for subscribers to refer and earn rewards wherever they reside.



Carolina West Wireless has always believed that our customers come first, said Slayton Stewart, CEO of Carolina West Wireless. Our new Refer a Friend Plus program will help our loyal customers share their affinity for our brands with their friends and family members and reward them whenever they bring us new qualified customers.





RewardStream is the leading provider of automated referral marketing software to telecommunication companies and delivers one of the lowest cost methods for acquiring new customers, while providing the enterprise class scalability, security and performance required to deliver exceptional service.



Carolina West Wireless subscribers can find out more here or at www.carolinawest.sparkrefer.com.



About Carolina West Wireless

Carolina West Wireless was formed in 1991 and is owned by a partnership consisting of Skyline Telephone, Surry Telephone and Wilkes Telephone. Headquartered in Wilkesboro, North Carolina, Carolina West Wireless CEO, Slayton Stewart, and his staff are committed to providing their customers innovative technology including data and mobile services, the latest wireless equipment and competitive wireless plans that provide nationwide coverage.



About RewardStream Solutions Inc.RewardStream specializes in the execution of automated referral marketing programs that help brands to acquire, engage, and retain their most valuable stakeholders - customers. By utilizing an innovative blend of marketing insight and proprietary technology, RewardStream turns an existing customer base into a powerful new sales channel for all of our clients. RewardStream delivers a scalable, real-time technology platform as the foundation of our client's referral program. The platform provides customer acquisition programs that deliver new, highly loyal customers at very low cost per acquisition rates. Our award-winning marketing solutions have powered loyalty and referral marketing programs across 39 countries for brands including Boost Mobile, Virgin Mobile, Envision Financial, Koodo Mobile and more. For more information please visit www.rewardstream.com.



For more information contact:



RewardStream Solutions, Inc.

Rana Vig, Vice Chairman

Rana.vig(at)rewardstream.com(604) 282-7572



Rob Goehring, CEO

Rob.goehring(at)rewardstream.com

(877) 692-0040

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information, which involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events to differ materially from current expectation. Important factors - including the availability of funds and the results of financing efforts - that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Companys expectations are disclosed in the Company's documents filed from time to time on SEDAR (see www.sedar.com). Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.





