Skiing for Tots in Morzine

Skiing in Morzine is the perfect family holiday for beginners  you can ski on a budget in this great resort.

(firmenpresse) - In the heart of the Alps sits the bustling, snowy town of Morzine. This ski resort is a hub for skiers old and young  its the perfect destination for a family holiday. Skiing can have a reputation for being an expensive holiday, but this really doesnt need to be the case! With affordable ski schools and family friendly hotels and restaurants, skiing in Morzine is the ideal place to teach your kids the way of the slopes.



Skiing in Morzine



Morzine is a large alpine resort with the attraction of being a year-round destination. This means there are plenty of activities to keep every family member busy. The ski region is close to Switzerland so is packed with traditional and modern charm.



If youve ever been skiing before, youll know that its never a surprise to see kids who can just about walk whiz past you on skis. Children from the alpine regions learn to ski when they are tiny, so theres no reason that yours shouldnt either!



The resort is particularly great for tiny skiers, as there is a vast choice of ways to teach kids to ski. There are many professional ski schools designed especially for children on nursery slopes, which will have them up and about in no time.



A Typical Day in Ski School



Kids who learn to ski in Morzine generally take their lessons in the morning, when they will be taken to the slopes to learn basic techniques, such a turning and stopping. They are looked after by professionals who speak English, and will make sure they are watered, fed and taken to toilets if needed.



Pick up and drop off can be arranged with the ski school to suit your daily needs, which is a weight off the minds of mums and dads.



What to Take for the Tots



Ski wear is generally pretty reasonably priced for kids, and seeing as it tends to only lasts for one season, its always a great idea to search Ebay for second-hand suits. One pieces are ideal for children as theyre much more convenient. Then of course remember to include, hats, gloves and thermals. As for helmets, these can be hired at ski school.





Getting to Morzine



Skiing in Morzine is great because its such a short distance from Geneva airport. Flights from UK to Geneva generally range from £60-£90 for adults. Make sure that you pre-book an airport transfer with Shuttle Direct; they will ensure that you have a friendly driver waiting for you at the airport with any family-friendly extras, such as luggage space and car seats.





More information:

http://www.shuttledirect.com/en/destination/fr/morzine.html



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Lukas Johannes is a driver for Shuttle Direct, the number one provider of shared and private airport transfers all over Europe and northern Africa. If youre planning a winter break to go skiing in Morzine, Lukas and his colleagues can make sure that you and your luggage get to and from the airport of your choice swiftly and safely.

PressRelease by

Shuttle Direct

Date: 12/08/2016 - 12:37

Language: English

News-ID 511636

Character count: 2699

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Shuttle Direct



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 64



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease