       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Business News


Seiso Offers Eco-Friendly Microfiber Mops for a Greener and Cleaner Home

Affordable and Re-Usable Microfiber Mop System Provided By Seiso for Environment Friendly Floor Cleaning.

ID: 511637
recent pressrelease next pressrelease

(firmenpresse) - Seiso has launched its exclusive range of eco-friendly microfiber mop systems that not only ensure a greener and cleaner home environment, but also help save money in the long run (SeisoMops.com). Seiso is an emerging company that believes in providing transparency and value to its customers which includes being honest about its process and how it impacts the environment at large. The idea behind Seiso brand is inspired by the 5S methodology of sort, set in order, shine, standardize and sustain. Since Seiso believes that the tools used in ones daily routine should be suitably functional and highly durable, all the products of this brand are made from high quality parts including aluminum alloy and superior quality, non-recycled moulded parts. Each Seiso product is manufactured under strict QA and employment standards in the partner facility of the company located in Taiwan.

The eco-friendly microfiber mop has been created with the vision of making the world a greener and improving peoples cleaning habits. Seisos mop styles include the Seiso Extendable Handle Microfiber Mop System and the Seiso Spray Style Microfiber Mop System, both using machine washable microfiber pads which save money (as opposed to disposable throw away cleaning sheet systems) . Also, with these mops one no longer has to worry about pet hair strewn all over the floor. Apart from these, the mops uphold the following features:

- Traps Dirt, Dust, and Pet Hair (and doesn't let go)
- Cleans Better, Saves Money, Better for the Earth
- Machine washable cleaning pads
- Strong and durable
- Fast and efficient
- Pet hair gripping

View Explainer Video: https://youtu.be/8UDVe-o77SQ

This amazing eco-friendly microfiber mops clean better and produces less environmental waste than throw-away style floor sweepers. It is also a wise investment as one can re-use the mop for a long time, thus saving money in the long run. This is the ideal way to be a smart consumer and contribute to reducing eco-footprint as well as achieving monetary savings.



To find out more about these eco-friendly mops, visit https://www.seisomops.com/

Contact:
Jacob Seltz
Phone: 320-491-9610
Address: 2836 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55408
Email: jake(at)seisomops.com



More information:
http://https://www.seisomops.com/



Keywords (optional):

microfiber-mops, seiso,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: audreyarlisss
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 12/08/2016 - 12:37
Language: English
News-ID 511637
Character count: 2492
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Seiso

Meldungsart: bitte
Versandart: Veröffentlichung

Number of hits: 70

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Business News




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 55.779
Registriert Heute: 6
Registriert Gestern: 31
Mitglied(er) online: 0
Gäste Online: 266


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z